Browns have unexpected landing spot in PFF's Offensive Line Power Ranking
By Britt Gerken
If you watched preseason football, you probably walked away with several concerns about the Cleveland Browns offensive line. The Browns were unable to establish a running game and the quarterbacks were often hurried and had to make quick reads.
There are several reasons for this. For starters, the Browns had a lot of injuries during training camp. This left a lot of backups getting the majority of reps. Also, there's an adjustment going on right now in coaching styles as the Browns make the switch from Bill Callahan to Andy Dickerson.
However, fans have a reason for optimism surrounding their offensive line. All of the injured lineman have returned to practice, helping to restore some of their depth.
PFF ranked all of the offensive line units in the NFL and the article can be found here. This is what they had to say about the Browns.
""4. Cleveland Browns- Zoltán Buday
Injuries derailed the Browns 2023 offensive line, with neither offensive tackle finishing the season and the interior offensive linemen missing time too. The unit could still be among the best in the NFL when healthy, and it is also evident that the Browns have good depth in second-year offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who might even earn the starting job at right tackle.""
PFF has been high on some of Cleveland's offensive linemen this preseason, mainly Zak Zinter. Zinter passed the eye test as well this preseason so it's promising to see him grade out well.
Hopefully PFF is right and the offensive line is as good as they think. Having everyone back and healthy is a good start. It will be interesting to see how the line does in their first test against Micah Parsons and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys defense.
