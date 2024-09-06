Browns offensive line situation just went from bad to worse
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns kick off their 2024 season on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. There’s always plenty of intrigue surrounding Week 1 but it’s even more pronounced when the most visible sports franchise is coming to town. On top of that, it’s going to be the first game Tom Brady calls as a broadcaster.
With all that going on, it’s easy to look past some of the news regarding the game itself. And for the Browns, there’s been plenty with much of the attention being on their offensive line.
Cleveland boasts an incredible line when healthy, but health has been a concern as of late. Heading into the weekend that remains the case as Jack Conklin has been listed as questionable. This is less than ideal since Conklin has been working to return to the left side for the first time since 2017 where he would be filling in for injured starter Jedrick Wills, Jr. who has been ruled out.
Wills suffered an MCL injury midway through the 2023 season and has yet to fully return. There were hopes he would be back before Week 1 but his knee isn’t ready.
That left the Browns in a tough spot since Conklin hasn’t been on the left side much as a pro and would be facing off with Micah Parsons, who is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.
Conklin still gave the Browns confidence that he could handle the job but now that’s in doubt as he’s also rehabbing a knee injury. For the veteran, however, he was lost in Week 1 when he tore his ACL and MCL.
If he’s unable to play, James Hudson III would be in line to start.