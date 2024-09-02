Injuries could put Browns at a disadvantage against Micah Parsons in Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
Injuries were the theme for the Cleveland Browns in 2023 and they were hopeful that wouldn't be the case in 2024. Unfortunately, injuries are again taking center stage as they enter Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Browns are still dealing with lingering injuries from last year. We all know Nick Chubb entered the season on the PUP and will miss at least four games but he's not the only player who hasn't returned to the field. Another starter still working his way back is Jedrick Wills, Jr.
Cleveland's starting left tackle suffered an MCL injury which ended his campaign after eight games. He had surgery in November but according to Mary Kay Cabot, he was still absent as of Monday.
Wills is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal and with him sidelined, the Browns are expected to turn to Jack Conklin. A savvy veteran, Conklin hasn't played on the left side since 2017. He's also coming off a torn ACL and MCL which isn't the best scenario when facing Micah Parsons.
A first-round pick from Penn State in 2021, Parsons already has 40.5 sacks in three seasons. He's able to win with power, which is no issue for Conklin, but his speed could cause him problems. Especially if he's not trusting his surgically repaired knee just yet.
Browns had other injuries of note
Wills isn't the only player Cleveland was without on Monday. Four players were held out of practice, three being starters.
In addition to Wills, the Browns had Dustin Hopkins, Shelby Harris, and David Bell sitting out.
Harris is a key piece on defense who is expected to do even more with Siaki Ika being released and Michael Hall, Jr. being sent to the exempt list. Hopkins made history in 2023 before ending the season injured but with no kickers on the practice squad, the team doesn't seem too concerned.
David Bell is the least worrisome of the bunch but only due to the presence of Jamari Thrash who was a standout in the preseason.