Deshaun Watson has worst first half statistically as Browns struggle
The Cleveland Browns and the faithful fans have high expectations for the 2024 NFL season, but after the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, those expectations grew to drustraation and anger. The main reason for this? The play of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is linked to the team for the next three seasons and is owed entirely too much money.
Dallas is a top NFC team and this game was never going to be a cake walk, as they have an outstanding defense with elite pass rush. Well, in the first half, the Cowboys go to Watson early and often, taking advantage of a beat up Cleveland offensive line.
Watson finished the half 7-of-15 for 36 yards and a pick, while also being sacked once. He was 0-7 on throws more than five yards downfield, 0-4 when pressured, and 0-4 against the blitz. The Browns had 54 yards of offense and trailed 20-3.
This is completely unacceptable for a guy like Watson to be playing when he has all that guaranteed money coming to him. Again, the offensive line is beaten up, which made the task a bit more difficult, but Watson continued to throw the ball into the dirt, where his receivers couldn't make a play on the ball.
MORE: Browns day gets worse as star player suffers injury
Luckily for the Browns, and the fans, this was only the first half of Week 1 of the season. Plenty of time to turn things around, but this was an all out embarrassing start from the offense, led by the $234 million man himself.