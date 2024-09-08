Deshaun Watson is trying to make Jameis Winston the most popular player in Cleveland
By Randy Gurzi
It didn't even take a full 30 minutes. Midway through the second quarter of the Cleveland Browns opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the boo birds were out in full force and their target was Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland went up 3-0 thanks to a 51-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins but even that score came on a short drive. The defense set them up at the Dallas 46 and after gaining just 13 yards, they scored the opening points.
Since then, it's been all Dallas as the teams went into intermission with the home team trailing 20-3. What's worse is that it could have been 23-3 as Brandon Aubrey nailed a 66-yard field goal but that was negated by a delay of game call.
On the whole, the Browns have just one first down in the first half and Watson has been a huge problem.
He looks uncomfortable, inaccurate, and has no desire to throw the ball down field. He's completed 7-of-15 attempts for 36 yards with one interceptions. It could be worse as he's had two passes nearly picked off by rookie Caelen Carson. He's been especially worrisome against pressure, a terrible sign for a team with injuries on the offensive line.
This is the third year the Browns are trying to figure it out with Watson but it's probably time to admit he's not the player he was in 2020. We're looking back nearly a half-decade to find decent tape on Watson, which begs the question — how long will he remain the starter.
Browns need to consider Jameis Winston
Cleveland is stuck with Watson's contract but that doesn't mean they have to continue to play him. Especially not when there's a decent option behind him.
Jameis Winston was the first overall pick in 2015 and threw for more than 5,000 yards the last time he was a starter. He might have issues with turnovers but as we saw with Joe Flacco, this can be overcome. What they can't get past is an anemic offense that was just outgained 216 yards to 54.