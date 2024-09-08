Browns opponent Dak Prescott just got a huge boost ahead of Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
Week 1 was never going to be easy for the Cleveland Browns since they had a team with 36 wins over the past three seasons coming to town. Now, there could be a little more excitement for the road team as the Dallas Cowboys just paid their start quarterback Dak Prescott in a major way.
Entering the final season of a four-year extension signed in 2021, Prescott and the Cowboys have been back and forth all offseason. With just a few hours before their opening game, news broke that Prescott landed another four-year deal.
This time, it's $240 million with almost all of it being guaranteed. In fact, $231 million of the deal is guaranteed according to Adam Schefter.
Cleveland fans surely have to scoff at this since their quarterback was signed to a five-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $230 million. The story at the time was that NFL general managers were furious with the Browns but they understood this is how contracts were going.
MORE: What channel is the Browns game on today? Latest on how to watch Browns vs Cowboys in Week 1
Still, those in the media who defend the billionaire's money will probably be satisfied that $9 million of Prescott's $240 million isn't protected (less than four percent of the contract for those scoring at home).
Browns opponent suddenly made everyone happy
In addition to paying Prescott, the Cowboys paid wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ahead of this one. The two together will make an average of $94 million per season. But as Browns fans know, those numbers are fluid and can be navigated.
The Browns and Cowboys kick off at 4:25 P.M. EST on Sunday. Tune in to see if they can handle the high emotions coming in for Dak and his crew.