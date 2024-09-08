Cleveland Browns inactives list for Week 1 game against Cowboys
By Randy Gurzi
Throughout the 2023 season, injuries were the storyline for the Cleveland Browns. They were continually scouring free agency just to fill out their 53-man roster and the worst part was they weren't losing role players, they were losing key starters.
All-Pro offensive tackle Jack Conklin was hurt in Week 1 and superstar running back Nick Chubb was lost in Week 2. From there, Deshaun Watson suffered a shoulder injury and missed 12 games whereas starting left tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr. missed nine. Even Dawand Jones, who replaced Conklin, was sent to the IR by season's end.
Heading into their opener against the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, the Browns are still dealing with some of the after-effects of the previous year. Chubb remains on the PUP and will miss at least the first four weeks of the season. Watson is said to be healthy but we have yet to watch him in live game action since surgery.
With that being said, the unexpected injuries have been kept to a minimum as Cleveland enters the season opener with a short injury list. The lone player who has been ruled out is Wills. While this is expected given his late return to practice, there's still a reason to be concerned since he's joined on the list by Conklin who was set to fill in at left tackle.
Conklin could still start and possibly split time with James Hudson III but that's less than ideal with Micah Parsons lining up across from them. With all that being said, let's dive into the injury report.
Cleveland Browns injury report
The Browns injury report, courtesy of the team's official website, has just two players with a designation for Week 1:
Player
Position
Injury
Designation
Jedrick Wills, Jr.
Offensive Tackle
Knee
Out
Jack Conklin
Offensive Tackle
Knee
Questionable
Dallas Cowboys injury report
The Cowboys are also feeling good right now. Only TE3 John Stephens, Jr. is out as he's dealing with a hamstring injury. They will be without DaRon Bland as well, however, who was sent to the IR following foot surgery.
Dallas will turn to rookie Caelen Carson who was on the injury report on Thursday. He was a full participant on Friday, however, and has since left the report all together.
Player
Position
Injury
Designation
John Stephens, Jr.
Tight End
Hamstring
Out