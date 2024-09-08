What channel is the Browns game on today? Latest on how to watch Browns vs Cowboys in Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
Football is here. The Cleveland Browns kick their season off on Sunday, Sept. 8 with a meeting against the Dallas Cowboys.
Each of these teams started strong in 2023 with the Browns winning 24-3 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys went to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants and won that going away, 40-0.
From there, they both won double-digit games but lost in the first round of the playoffs. Now, they look to get back on track and have a shot at a statement win. With that background set, let's dive into the game and see how fans can tune in for the Browns Week 1 opener.
Today's Browns vs. Cowboys Game Details
Cleveland is the site as the Cowboys will head to the newly christened Huntington Bank Field (that will take some getting used to.
Game Time: 4:25 PM EST
Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Stadium: Huntington Bank Field
TV Channel Information
National Broadcast: FOX
This one is going to be hard to miss. There's a lot of intrigue in Week 1 with two high-profile teams facing off in the late window on FOX.
This will also be Tom Brady's broadcast booth debut, and it seems the entire country will be tuned in. Although some will miss out on Brady's work, not many will.
Local Broadcast Options: WEWS NEWS 5 for Pregame Action
If you can't watch the game, the team's official website lists radio stations you can tune into to hear the action unfold.
Streaming Options
If you were looking to cut the cord but still wanted to catch all the NFL action, your best bet could be FUBOTV. They have all the live TV and sports you need and a free trial is available.
Fans can also watch replays on NFL+ after the game's completion.