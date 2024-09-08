Browns day gets worse as star player suffers injury
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns offense has been abysmal in the Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys. One of the few bright spots has been tight end David Njoku, who caught five of four targets thrown his way for 44 yards.
His fourth catch was good for 29 yards which moved the ball to the Dallas 27 and helped set up the first touchdown of the day for Cleveland. That score came courtesy of Jerry Jeudy, hauling in a touchdown from Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately, that catch from No. 85 also ended Njoku's week.
The star tight end took a shot at the end of the play and hit the turf hard. He was then sent to the medical tent. It was easy to assume it was a head injury with how he landed but it seems his ankle is a problem as well. Cameras caught Njoku being escorted to the locker room and he needed help.
Being unable to put weight on his leg isn't a good sign and it leaves the Browns dangerously thin at tight end. With Njoku out, they have just Jordan Akins on the active roster.
They do have Blake Whiteheart and Cameron Latu on the practice squad and it wouldn't bne a surprise to see both called up if Njoku is out for an extended amount of time.
No matter who they go with, it will be a downgrade. Njoku had the best season of his career in 2023 with 882 yards and six touchdowns on 81 receptions. He's a top-10 tight end in the NFL, which is nearly impossible to replace.