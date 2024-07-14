Dawg Pound Daily
Browns TE David Njoku among NFL execs, coaches, and scouts top-10 tight ends

The Cleveland Browns playmaker is once again ranked among the best in the NFL.

By Ethan Simpson

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns / Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages
ESPN is releasing their 2024 NFL Executives, Coaches, and Scouts position rankings, and the tight ends were the focus on Friday. Cleveland Browns playmaker David Njoku appeared on this year's top-10 list, coming in as the sixth-ranked tight end ahead of the upcoming season

Njoku, who is entering his eighth season in the league, is coming off a career-best season in 2023. The 2017 first-round pick caught 81 passes for 882 yards, 35 first downs, forced 26 missed tackles, and six touchdowns through 16 games for the orange and brown. Njoku’s performance last year also earned him his first trip to the Pro Bowl. 

A Look At The Numbers: 

2017:

  • 16 Games
  • 32 Receptions 
  • 386 Receiving Yards 
  • 17 First Downs
  • 4 Receiving Touchdowns

2018:

  • 16 Games 
  • 56 Receptions 
  • 639 Receiving Yards 
  • 27 First Downs 
  • 4 Receiving Touchdowns 

2019:

  • 4 Games 
  • 5 Receptions 
  • 41 Receiving Yards
  • 3 First Downs 
  • 1 Receiving Touchdown

2020:

  • 13 Games 
  • 19 Receptions
  • 213 Receiving Yards 
  • 13 First Downs
  • 2 Receiving Touchdowns

2021:

  • 16 Games 
  • 36 Receptions
  • 475 Receiving Yards 
  • 17 First Downs 
  • 4 Receiving Touchdowns

2022: 

  • 14 Games 
  • 58 Receptions
  • 628 Receiving Yards 
  • 36 First Downs
  • 4 Touchdowns

2023:

  • 16 Games 
  • 81 Receptions 
  • 882 Receiving Yards 
  • 35 First Downs 
  • 6 Touchdowns 

Prior to last season, many fans were skeptical of Njoku’s four-year, $54.75 million contract extension he signed in 2022. But after restructuring his contract to free up cap space and having a big season last year, the extension seems to be in Cleveland’s favor.

If Njoku can continue to build on the chemistry with Deshaun Watson and make big-time plays in clutch moments, the 6’4, 246-pound pass catcher out of Miami will be on track for another career-high season in Cleveland. 

