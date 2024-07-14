Browns TE David Njoku among NFL execs, coaches, and scouts top-10 tight ends
ESPN is releasing their 2024 NFL Executives, Coaches, and Scouts position rankings, and the tight ends were the focus on Friday. Cleveland Browns playmaker David Njoku appeared on this year's top-10 list, coming in as the sixth-ranked tight end ahead of the upcoming season.
Njoku, who is entering his eighth season in the league, is coming off a career-best season in 2023. The 2017 first-round pick caught 81 passes for 882 yards, 35 first downs, forced 26 missed tackles, and six touchdowns through 16 games for the orange and brown. Njoku’s performance last year also earned him his first trip to the Pro Bowl.
A Look At The Numbers:
2017:
- 16 Games
- 32 Receptions
- 386 Receiving Yards
- 17 First Downs
- 4 Receiving Touchdowns
2018:
- 16 Games
- 56 Receptions
- 639 Receiving Yards
- 27 First Downs
- 4 Receiving Touchdowns
2019:
- 4 Games
- 5 Receptions
- 41 Receiving Yards
- 3 First Downs
- 1 Receiving Touchdown
2020:
- 13 Games
- 19 Receptions
- 213 Receiving Yards
- 13 First Downs
- 2 Receiving Touchdowns
2021:
- 16 Games
- 36 Receptions
- 475 Receiving Yards
- 17 First Downs
- 4 Receiving Touchdowns
2022:
- 14 Games
- 58 Receptions
- 628 Receiving Yards
- 36 First Downs
- 4 Touchdowns
2023:
- 16 Games
- 81 Receptions
- 882 Receiving Yards
- 35 First Downs
- 6 Touchdowns
Prior to last season, many fans were skeptical of Njoku’s four-year, $54.75 million contract extension he signed in 2022. But after restructuring his contract to free up cap space and having a big season last year, the extension seems to be in Cleveland’s favor.
If Njoku can continue to build on the chemistry with Deshaun Watson and make big-time plays in clutch moments, the 6’4, 246-pound pass catcher out of Miami will be on track for another career-high season in Cleveland.