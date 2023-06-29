Browns player profile: Will David Njoku continue to impress in 2023?
The Cleveland Browns have made it a point to surround Deshaun Watson with plenty of talent this offseason. Will this affect David Njoku’s numbers going forward?
The 26-year-old tight end is entering his seventh season with the Browns. Since being drafted in 2017, Njoku has not only shown fans his dedication to win in Cleveland, but also to the front office.
Njoku signed a four-year, $54.75 million dollar contract extension in 2022, making him the sixth highest-paid tight end in the league.
In 2022, Njoku was a workhorse for the offense, posting career numbers despite the drama at quarterback.
- 14 Games
- 58 Receptions
- 628 Yards
- 4 Touchdowns
While Njoku missed Deshaun Watson’s return in Houston with a knee injury, he was able to appear in the final five games of the season.
Njoku’s numbers with Deshaun Watson:
- 5 Games
- 17 Receptions
- 164 Yards
- 2 Touchdowns
Pro Football Focus (PFF) has Njoku listed as the 10th best tight end headed into 2023.
“Njoku was given a hefty salary last offseason, and he rewarded the Browns with the best season of his career with a 78.7 receiving grade. His 1.55 yards per route run over the past two seasons is eighth-best at the position, and he has just one fumble over that time frame.”
Njoku, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds, is the third largest receiving target, behind Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins. Njoku’s ability to get physical off the line, paired with his pure athleticism, will make him a go-to guy for Watson in the red zone and on third-and-long situations.
With a full year of working with Watson, the duo shouldn't have any trouble finding their rhythm and continuing the chemistry needed to contend in the highly competitive AFC North.
