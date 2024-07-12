When does the Cleveland Browns 2024 training camp start?
By Randy Gurzi
We're nearly done with the longest drought of the offseason. The NFL is nearly a year-round event as fans stay engaged as teams have free agency, trades, and the NFL Draft. After the draft, it slows down a little until training camp. For the Cleveland Browns, that can't come quick enough.
On the heels of an 11-6 campaign, Cleveland is ready to get back to work and take their next step. As was the case in 2023, they'll start training camp in West Virginia, at The Greenbrier. They will have their first practice on July 24 and will return to Berea shortly after — and will have some joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings.
Below are all the key dates, including when fans can watch practice.
Browns 2024 training camp dates
Players report: Rookies, July 22. Veterans, July 23.
First practice: July 24 at The Greenbrier in West Virginia
Browns open practices in Berea
Last year, the Browns spent 10 days in West Virginia before returning to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea. They will have a similar schedule in 2024 and once they're back in Ohio, they will have six open practices. Here is the schedule for those practices.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Gates open: 1:00 p.m.
Practice starts: 2:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Gates open: 3:15 p.m.
Practice starts: 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Gates open: 1:00 p.m.
Practice starts: 2:00 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Gates open: 1:00 p.m.
Practice starts: 2:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Gates open: 12:30 p.m.
Practice starts: 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Gates open: 12:00 p.m.
Practice starts: 1:00 p.m.
Tickets are free but will be needed to see each practice. There's also a theme for each day, so make sure to check out the team's website before attending.