3 Browns with the most to lose ahead of training camp
By Randy Gurzi
With training camp set to begin later in July, the Cleveland Browns will have their sights set on taking the next step. They went 11-6 in 2023 but a first-round playoff exit has them wanting more.
To move past that round, they’re going to need a little luck. Last year, they were unfortunate when it came to injuries, losing one key player after another. In addition to a focus on durability, the Browns are also figuring out a new offensive coordinator.
Ken Dorsey was hired to replace Alex Van Pelt and his work with mobile quarterbacks in the past was one of the primary reasons he was hired. With Dorsey having more control on offense, it’s not a coincidence that the three players with the most to lose during camp are on that side of the ball. Let’s check out which players have a lot on the line.
3. Jack Conklin, Right Tackle
When it comes to career accolades, Jack Conklin has nothing to prove. A two-time All-Pro, Conklin has been one of the best right tackles in the league for several years. That's why the Browns signed him to a four-year extension worth $60 million in 2022.
The only issue with Conklin — who was originally signed by the Browns in 2020 — has been health. He has yet to play a full 17-game schedule in Cleveland, missing 10 games in 2021 and 16 in 2023. While he was out, rookie fourth-round pick Dawand Jones stepped in and was impressive — before he too suffered a season-ending injury.
Conklin is ready to return to action but there’s a sense he could move to the bench since Jones performed so well. The Ohio State product is much younger and while he might not be as effective as Conklin, there’s a school of thought that it would be best to let him play so he can continue to develop.
In this scenario, Conklin would be the swing tackle. That's not likely an ideal situation for a veteran with his resume. Training camp will be his first chance to remind everyone how elite he can be, and perhaps prove his job shouldn’t be in jeopardy.