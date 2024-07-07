3 potential Cleveland Browns records that could change in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
David Njoku: Most receptions, top-10 yardage in franchise history
Current record: Ozzie Newsome, 89 receptions in 1983 and 1984; Kellen Winslow in 2006
Milt Morin at 10th all-time at 4,208 yards is just 944 yards ahead of David Njoku
David Njoku had a fantastic season in 2023. The seventh-year pro had 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns. It was the best performance of his career and it was closer to the franchise record for receptions than most realized.
Ozzie Newsome, the most famous tight end to ever play in Cleveland, set the record in 1983 with 89 receptions. He tied that in 1984 and then another tight end, Kellen Winslow, matched the mark in 2006.
Njoku's 81 has him tied for eighth with Jarvis Landry but he could have easily surpassed the mark if not for the quarterback issues the Browns dealt with in 2023.
Njoku had several games where he was hardly targeted, including Week 1 as Deshaun Watson was (again) shaking the rust off. He had just two receptions on three targets in that win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He had another slow day when P.J. Walker made his first start in Week 6. In a victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Njoku saw four targets and had three receptions.
He finished the season on fire as he and Joe Flacco were on the same page but the first start with Flacco saw Njoku catch just two passes as they needed time to get their rapport figured out.
This year, if Watson can stay healthy, the Browns might see an even better version of Njoku. That could lead to a change in the record books.