It's shocking just how good David Njoku has been for the Browns since Week 14
David Njoku has been on a tear for the Cleveland Browns since Week 14 and the numbers are surprising
By Randy Gurzi
Joe Flacco has been good for everyone in the Cleveland Browns organization. The fans have embraced him, the coaching staff trusts him, and the team is winning. But what makes it all click is how quickly he's built a rapport with the star players on offense.
We've all seen how much he's meant to Amari Cooper who broke the record for the most yards in franchise history in Week 16. But no one has seen more of an improvement in their numbers than tight end David Njoku.
Since Flacco took over, Njoku has taken off. The two didn't connect much in Week 13 when Flacco made his debut (two catches for 17 yards) but since then, they've been elite. Njoku has caught at least six passes in each of those four games with a total of 28 for 373 yards with four touchdowns.
Not only did he match his previous career high in touchdowns during that span but he entered the weekend second in the league in receiving yards. He's since been passed thanks to an explosion from CeeDee Lamb but he's been outperforming every tight end in the NFL right now.
Njoku has benefited from stability under center but also from the accuracy Flacco has displayed. He's not only hit Njoku often but he gives him the opportunity to make plays after the catch — and Njoku has delivered on that in a huge way.
Browns should have a Pro Bowler on their hands in David Njoku
A first-round pick in 2017 — along with Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers — Njoku has always been on the verge of breaking out. This year, he's shown off his athleticism and toughness at every turn. He's even been able to shake off a freak accident where he suffered severe burns and showed up to play.
Entering their final week of the regular season, he has a career high in receptions (81), yards (882), and touchdowns (6). He leads the team in both receptions and touchdowns while trailing only Amari Cooper in yardage. He should easily make the Pro Bowl this season for his work and there's an argument that could be made for him being a starter.