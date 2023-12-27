5 moves that have Browns GM Andrew Berry looking like a genius
The Cleveland Browns are 10-5 with two games left to play and that's thanks in large part to these 5 moves Andrew Berry has made
By Randy Gurzi
Andrew Berry has done a masterful job as the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. Of course, whenever he's praised, there will be those who attack the Deshaun Watson trade but let's be real — Cleveland is 5-1 in games Watson started, so that was working.
He's also built enough depth that the team has withstood the loss of several starters, including Watson and superstar running back Nick Chubb. Now with two games to play, the Browns are aiming to lock up a spot in the playoffs. While that's their focus, we take some time to highlight Berry's five best moves in 2023.
Honorable mentions for the Cleveland Browns GM
Berry made enough moves that we can't limit them to five. While we'll dig deeper into the top five, we also have to mention the following moves that deserve praise. One was the signing of Ogbo Okronwko, who had 4.5 sacks before being injured. Also injured is Dawand Jones, but the fourth-round pick from Ohio State proved to be a steal.
The final honorable mention is trading for Elijah Moore. This move hasn't been as explosive as we hoped but he still has 54 receptions fir 579 yards and a touchdown. That's solid production, which is why he's still mentioned.
5. Bringing in Dustin Hopkins
Once it became clear Cade York wasn't going to turn it around, the Browns let him go and traded for Dustin Hopkins who lost his job to Cameron Dicker with the Chargers. He too recently suffered an injury but not before setting the team record for the most made field goals in a season — as well as the most beyond 50 yards.
Hopkins is being replaced by Riley Patterson but Cleveland has to hope No. 7 returns for the postseason. Right now, he's 33-of-36 on field goals including 8-of-8 from beyond 50. Throw in his 50 touchbacks on kickoffs and Hopkins has proven to be a stud — and was well worth the seventh-round pick it took to land him.