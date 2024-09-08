Myles Garrett fires up Browns fans at Municipal Lot tailgate
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland is a sports town through and through. While fans love every franchise that calls Northeast Ohio home, there's still one team that remains king in this blue-collar city, football. That's why the NFL didn't let the Cleveland Browns stay away for long after Art Modell moved the club to Baltimore.
Since returning in 1999, the Browns have continued to boast one of the more passionate and loyal fan bases in the industry. The players who have been with the organization for several years understand this and have a special bond with their fans. One of the best examples is the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.
Selected at No. 1 overall in 2017, Garrett was there for one of the worst seasons the team has ever been through. He's also helped them turn into a competetive roster and has been embraced by the fans. In return, he continues to show his love for them which was on display this Sunday when he made a trip to the Muni Lot to fire up the tailgaters waiting for Week 1 to kick off.
Even better than Garrett starting up the "Here we go Brownies" chant is Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell filming the scene.
Earlier in the day, Grant Delpit was posing for photos with fans in the Muni Lot as well.
Cleveland is fired up for the home opener against the Cowboys and their players are doing all they can to ensure the fan base comes into the stadium ready to make as much noise as possible.