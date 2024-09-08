Browns fans get a huge surprise during Muni lot tailgate
By Randy Gurzi
Week 1 is finally here and despite the Cleveland Browns game not starting until 4:25 p.m. EST, fans were already packing the Muni Lot early on Sunday morning in anticipation of their showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Famous for the sheer size, and insane fun, the Muni Lot is the perfect place for fans to get ready to let loose on the field. They could also wind up with a surprise visit, which is what happened on Sunday,
One fan shared a video of safety Grant Delpit hanging out with the fans who were enjoying their tailgating experience.
Ahead of the weekend, head coach Kevin Stefanski said someone needs to be designated to let off an airhorn and get fans in their seat in time for the kickoff. That's not going to be Delpit's job but perhaps he can at least get a few fans more riled up.
MORE: Browns inactives list for Week 1 game against Cowboys
Delpit missed the final four games of the season in 2023. It's never good to lose a star player but it felt worse with Delpit, who signed a four-year extension the morning before he was injured while playing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It also ended a phenomenal breakout campaign from the LSU product.
In his first season under defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, Delpit ad 80 tackles, three pass defenses, 1.5 sacks, and a pick. He was excellent at attacking the ball carrier and recorded seven tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits.
Aiming for more in 2024, Delpit has been outspoken this offseason about his faith in this roster. He recently said they had what it takes to win the Super Bowl. The season is, of course, a marathon and not a sprint, but knocking off the NFC's No. 2 seed in Week 1 would be a huge confidence booster.