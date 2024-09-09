Deshaun Watson sued for sexual assault and battery in new lawsuit
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns might finally be regretting their decision to team with Deshaun Watson.
Despite him facing more than 20 counts of sexual misconduct at the time, the Browns sent three first-round picks, plus additional compensation, to the Houston Texans to bring in the former star quarterback. Watson was suspended 11 games in 2022 and then missed 11 more in 2023 due to a shoulder injury.
On Sunday, he was looking to start another new chapter but continued to put up another poor performance — similar to what we've seen in the past two years. That was bad in terms of football. But when it comes to real life, things are continuing to look even worse.
Watson was once again sued by an alleged victim on Monday.
On March 11, 2022, a grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges related to "harassment and sexual misconduct," and the quarterback has since settled all but one of the 22 civil lawsuits he faced. This new allegation, however, has a few key differences from those 22.
According to the woman referred to as Jane Doe, who is suing Watson for sexual assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress, the incident took place at her apartment in October 2020. She is not a massage therapist, but was instead on a date with Watson that, according to her account, allegedly turned violent. The details are graphic and require a warning but can be found on Pro Football Talk.
PFT's Mike Florio, who is an attorney, suggests Watson could face further punishment from the NFL. While there is a clause in his settlement that similar charges in this time frame cannot be used for punishment, Florio points out that assault is a far different crime. He also says it could give the Browns a way out of their egregious contract with the quarterback.