4 Browns depth pieces who need to step up amid injuries
By Mac Blank
The news for Cleveland Browns fans seem to get worse before they get better as it was announced four players were placed on the injured reserve. The list includes linebacker Mahamoud Diabate, linebacker Tony Fields II, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, and safety Jaun Thornhill.
Now there's some good news with this. David Njoku, who was reported to have a high ankle sprain is not on the list so he will not miss the IR minimum four games. Also, all of the names on this list do not have season-ending injuries.
In the meantime, the Browns will need the rest of the roster to step up to avoid starting out the season 0-2. Below are four key players that need to elevate their play up as their role has recently increased.
Tight End Jordan Akins
The biggest injury that happened on Sunday without a doubt was David Njoku. A struggling offense lost their best target in the middle of the field and he heavily contributed to the team's total yards after the catch. Akins is next man up and unfortunately, he doesn't have much production to make fans hopeful.
Including last week, Akins has only accrued 18 catches for 159 receiving yards in 18 games for Cleveland. He will need to provide Deshaun Watson a solid target over the middle versus Jacksonville's defense
Defensive Tackle Quinton Jefferson
Not many teams can have a starting-caliber defensive tackle go down with an injury only to have another starting-caliber player ready to take his place. That's exactly what the Browns have as they look to give more snaps to Jefferson with Maurice Hurst being injured.
Hurst last year was arguably the team's best pass rusher in the DT room, but Jefferson is no slouch. In 2023 with the Jets, Jefferson had six sacks to pair with 29 quarterback pressures and 22 run stops. In 36 snaps last week he did record three tackles so it's expected he will have a solid outing in Jacksonville with a higher snap count.
Linebacker Devin Bush
You never want to wish injury on a player, especially a teammate but Devin Bush has to be excited for a starting opportunity, after both linebackers Mahmoud Diabate and Tony Fields went down with injuries on Sunday. This is a prove-it year for Bush as the Browns gave him a one-year contract, so its safe to say he is trying to earn a long term job security.
The first-round draft pick was once a starter in Pittsburgh so this isn't a new role for him. He is an athletic sure tackler but does struggle defending the pass. Bush could really make a name for himself as he faces a top quarterback in Trevor Lawrence this week.
Safety Ronnie Hickman
Ronnie Hickman was a fan favorite and one of the top feel-good stories of last season. As an undrafted free agent rookie out of Ohio State, he had a stellar preseason, which forced the Browns to pencil him into the 53-man roster.
Hickman became the second UDFA to make the roster since general manager Andrew Berry came to town in 2020. He did start four games last year getting his opportunity in week 14 against this same Jaguars team. Hickman did well in 2023 recording 25 tackles, three passes defended, and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown to help the Browns clinch a playoff spot vs the Jets.
Having four players on IR with a few others missing Sunday isn't ideal but the NFL has always been a "next man up" league. The good news for Cleveland is that Andrew Berry built this team with depth in mind. The Browns are facing a tough AFC contender with Jacksonville, so this matchup is no layup. Cleveland has never started a season out 0-2 in the Kevin Stefanski era and it's easy to assume he and the Browns want to continue that streak.