New year, same story: Browns lose four defenders to injured reserve
By Randy Gurzi
Injuries were so prevalent for the Cleveland Browns in 2023 that it became their theme for the season. The team was known for their resiliency with the ‘next man up’ mantra proving to be a way of life.
They lost star players such as Nick Chubb and Jack Conklin in the first two weeks. They had other key players go down as well through the season, with Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit, Jedrick Wills, Jr., Maurice Hurst, and Dawand Jones all missing significant time. As if that wasn’t enough, they had five different starting quarterbacks.
Even with Chubb, Wills, and Conklin still working their away back, the Browns hoped for better fortune in 2024. Unfortunately, but it appears it will be more of the same as four defenders were sent to the IR following a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Knowing this was a problem, the Browns made a move this offseason and added Dr. Dustin Nabhan as their new head of athlete health and performance. He’s expected to work with the training staff to help minimize preventable injuries. It’s unfortunate to start out with several key players banged up, especially considering Hurst and Thornhill had issues in 2023 as well, but hopefully, this addition will help going forward.
Browns corresponding roster moves
Cleveland did make several moves to fill roster spots. Three signings to the active roster came via their own practice squad with David Bell returning following a one week exile. He’s joined by defensive lineman Sam Kamara and cornerback Mike Ford, Jr. The final spot was filled by Khaleke Hudson, a linebacker who was on the New Orleans Saints practice squad.
Cleveland also replenished their squad with veteran tight end Geoff Swaim, linebacker Luki Vilain, and 2023 third-round pick Siaki Ika.