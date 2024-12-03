Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Browns' loss to Broncos in Week 13
By Ryan Heckman
It's been an up-and-down past few weeks for the Cleveland Browns, but one thing has remained constant: they've been a lot more fun to watch with Jameis Winston under center. And, in Week 13, that trend continued with the Browns getting the full experience.
Ultimately, Cleveland fell in what ended up being a highly entertaining matchup with the Denver Broncos, bringing their record to 3-9 on the season.
In a way, many fans got what they wanted. It was a very watchable game but, in the end, Cleveland bettered their draft positioning.
Speaking of draft positioning, Week 13 saw a notable change for the Browns despite losing. Let's check in on the 2025 NFL Draft order.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10)
2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)
3. New York Giants (2-10)
4. New England Patriots (3-10)
5. Carolina Panthers (3-9)
6. New York Jets (3-9)
7. Tennessee Titans (3-9)
8. Cleveland Browns (3-9)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)
10. New Orleans Saints (4-8)
If fans were paying close attention after Week 12, the Browns were actually set to pick no. 5 overall. Yet, after a loss in Week 13, they somehow moved back three spots.
The reason why Cleveland sits behind Carolina, New York and Tennessee has to do with strength of schedule along with winning percentage within their respective conferences, both of which the Browns own tiebreakers for. That leaves them with a lower pick, in the end.
Key Week 14 games that will impact the Browns' 2025 NFL Draft positioning
For fans hoping the Browns end up with as high a draft pick as possible with just five games remaining, watching the schedule is soon going to be one of their favorite pastimes.
Week 14 holds a few significant matchups that will impact draft order inside the top 10.
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) @ Tennessee Titans (3-9)
New York Jets (3-9) @ Miami Dolphins (5-7)
New Orleans Saints (4-8) @ New York Giants (2-10)
Carolina Panthers (3-9) @ Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)
Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)
Cleveland Browns (3-9) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3)
So, for those keeping track at home, this coming weekend it'll be tough to decide who to root for between Jacksonville and Tennessee. In the end, maybe rooting for the Jaguars is what's best.
From there, we can be cheering on the Dolphins to beat the Jets, the Giants to beat the Saints, the Eagles to beat the Panthers (they will), the Bucs to beat the Raiders (they will) and, depending on how you view things at this point, maybe you're rooting for a Browns loss while still looking competitive against Pittsburgh.