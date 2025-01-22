Mel Kiper, considered a fairly trustworthy draft expert in the NFL, drops mock drafts for ESPN every now and then ahead of the NFL Draft. Ahead of 2025's NFL Draft, Kiper has dropped some Round 1 predictions ahead of April 26, where the Cleveland Browns will be picking second overall.

Cleveland obviously needs a quarterback, but they can wait until the second or third round to take one if they feel good about their chances of signing a reliable veteran quarterback in free agency just before the draft takes place. Depending on if they secure a deal with one prior to the draft, they'll either take the best available quarterback or simply the best available player at number two.

According to Kiper in his latest mock, the Browns go with the latter.

Kiper mocks surprising playmaker to Browns at No. 2 overall

Kiper wrote in his latest ESPN+ 2025 NFL Mock Draft that he sees Cleveland taking Travis Hunter out of Colorado at the second overall spot, choosing to pass over Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter after the Tennessee Titans select Cam Ward.

Kiper writes:

""Know how I just said the Titans had the league's second-worst QBR and INT total? Well, the Browns were the worst in both categories. Deshaun Watson also re-tore his right Achilles and Jameis Winston is a free agent, so taking Sanders isn't out of the question. But I think Cleveland is more likely to address another hole here and find QB reinforcements in free agency and/or later in the draft. (Trading back for more picks with another QB-needy team could be part of the equation, too.)" Kiper in 2025 NFL Mock Draft on ESPN+

He added in his explanation of this pick that he'd see the Browns using him primarily as a receiver and occasionally as a cornerback in specific situations, and that "Hunter is just that good."

It feels like a major oversight to pick Hunter over someone like Carter who'd help to improve the team defensively beyond belief. He alongside Garrett would form a ridiculous tandem on the defensive line, helping to also alleviate the load on Garrett to act as hero for the Browns next season. Assuming the team adds a reliable QB, that also immediately raises their ceiling on offense.

There's nothing to indicate that the team is unhappy with or wants to improve upon their receiving room. Jerry Jeudy proved that he could be a great target, Cedric Tillman had some excellent moments when healthy with Cleveland in 2024 that showed he could slot in as a WR2, and the team can still draft some good receivers in this draft to surround them with.

Hunter is very, very good. But, he feels best suited for a team that already has an established franchise signal caller.

