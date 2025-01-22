Browns rumored to be interested in these 2 surprising QBs

Rumors are going to begin to swirl around the NFL as free agency kicks up after the Super Bowl is played. That market opens up March 10, when teams can begin discussing deals with players but can't seal the deal on any contracts officially.

This is when tons of reporting begins to kick up, and many transactions will be essentially sealed without a signature before the official free agency window opens on March 12.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to be somewhat active in free agency once they have firm plans for what to do to free up cap space, and one position that's guaranteed to be filled through free agency is at quarterback. There are several on the market that'll likely catch Browns fans' eyes, and they range in expected price to acquire.

But, if they're unable to move cap space around, then they may be inclined to take on an unattractive contract to snag a decent veteran quarterback in the process through a trade or through a signing, assuming those players are cut in the offseason by their current team.

Two names that have apparently come up for Cleveland as they begin their search for a veteran signal caller? Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

Smith and Carr are rumored names to watch for the Browns ahead of 2025 offseason

Per a report from SI's Jared Mueller, Smith and Carr are names to watch as connected to the Browns ahead of free agency and the 2025 offseason. Mueller writes in a piece published on Tuesday that he's heard that "Cleveland believes either Geno Smith and/or Derek Carr could be made available this offseason."

Smith is currently owed a base salary of about $14.8 million, and he's set to place a cap hit against the Seahawks to the tune of $44.5 million. That's a huge contract to take on for the Browns, and if Smith is cut, Seattle's not obligated to pay him any further salary as his salary becomes non-guaranteed in 2025.

Read more: 2 Browns named to list of most improved players in second half of 2024 season

He threw for a solid 4,320 yards in addition to 21 touchdowns, but had 15 picks as well. The Seahawks had a very poor offensive line in 2024 in his defense, but it makes you wonder how much better he'd fare if Cleveland isn't able to figure out their issues at O-line.

Carr is another interesting name to hear connected to the Browns considering his contract in 2025. He's guaranteed $10 million in salary by the Saints, but could save them $30 million if they cut him after June 1. That'd open up the possibility of the Browns signing him in free agency.

He threw for 2,145 yards and 15 touchdowns, and had just 5 interceptions. But, he was never able to really gel in the Saints offense in 2024 because of injuries. He played just 10 games with the team, but they went 5-5 in his games. For what it's worth, he also throws moonballs, something that often complements head coach Kevin Stefanski's schemes on offense.

Both fit the archetype of a veteran signal caller to play ahead of whatever quarterback Cleveland drafts in 2025. And, according to Mueller, the three soon to be rookie quarterbacks atop the Browns list are Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Jalen Milroe - who could likely be taken with the Browns second round pick.

Of course, this is just a rumor, and Mueller has speculated on his Twitter/X page that he still feels most comfortable projecting Kirk Cousins to land with the team over these other two signal callers.

More Browns news and analysis