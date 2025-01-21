2 Browns named to list of most improved players in second half of 2024 season

While the Cleveland Browns finished their 2024 campaign with a losing record of 3-14, they had some talented players audition to be bigger focal points for the team headed into 2025 - a year expected to bring some major change to all facets of the club.

With key injuries forcing players like Mohamoud Diabate and Jerry Jeudy to step up, the Browns made it clear that despite their record, they have a ton of potential to recover heading into next season with a new offensive coordinator and a new quarterback leading the way.

Of course, a few players specifically stood out amongst the pack, especially in the second half of the year when Cleveland's fate hadn't necessarily been sealed just yet. Those most improved players were ranked by position by PFF, and two Browns made the list.

Two Browns earn Most Improved honors for second half of season performances

PFF released their list of second-half risers on Tuesday, and two Browns players who are greatly deserving of recognition made the list.

RB Jerome Ford

Ford filled in for Nick Chubb at the beginning of the year when he was still gearing up for a return from his reconstructive knee surgery and at the end of the year when Chubb went down once again with a new foot injury. In his entire 2024 season, he ran for 565 yards and three total touchdowns.

PFF measured players' improvement from Weeks 1-10 and from 10-18, and Ford saw a leap in his yards per carry and how many missed tackles he forced.

"He had the same amount of carries in the second half of the season, but Ford averaged 5.7 yards per attempt, forced eight more missed tackles, and his 74.2 grade from Weeks 10-18 was 15th in the NFL," wrote PFF writer Thomas Valentine in the piece.

C Ethan Pocic

Talk about a comeback for Pocic and this Browns offensive line that saw a ton of pocket collapses and failures to protect whichever signal caller Cleveland had in the pocket throughout the season. Pocic began the year pretty poorly, allowing a ton of pressures and ranked second-most amongst all centers in pressures allowed - and it showed.

However, between Weeks 10-18, Pocic was actually one of the best centers in the NFL by PFF's grading system.

"Pocic earned a 68.8 pass-blocking grade, 11th among centers, and his 2.6% pressure rate allowed was seventh-lowest at the position," said Valentine. This is a huge plus for Cleveland to look to for two reasons: they might need to part ways with a few members of their offensive line to save cap space this offseason, and they also need to figure out what positions on the line need reinforcements by way of free agency and the NFL Draft.

Pocic's stability in the second half was key to some of Jameis Winston's success in the earlier part of his tenure as starter, but unfortunately he was just unable to capitalize on a cleaner pocket. Hopefully, a new quarterback will be able to get the most out of what Pocic is able to create, assuming he continues to pass block well.

