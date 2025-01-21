Deleted Instagram post shows Jalen Milroe going to Browns isn't far fetched

There's going to be a ton of hand wringing about what the Cleveland Browns should be doing with their second overall pick in late April.

Not until that pick actually gets announced will there be any sort of consensus amongst Browns fans about how the team fared in using their pick - either they'll have completely fumbled their choice or done a decent job at taking the best player available for them at number two overall.

The Browns have a ton of options where they're picking in this draft, and it feels like it'd be smarter for them to stay put at that spot and not trade down. But, one choice has become a possibility for them at No. 2 overall, and it might not be a fan favorite choice at all.

Could Jalen Milroe end up being the Browns pick at No. 2 overall?

A talented and athletic quarterback who is a dual threat on offense, Milroe has one major flaw that Cleveland might feel like they can coach out of him - his inability to read pressure in the pocket and turning the ball over as a result. While that was moreso a problem for him entering his 2023 season, he managed to clean things up on that end while working with OC Tommy Rees at Alabama.

Milroe gets an edge in this year's draft because he's a high ceiling quarterback that just hasn't been refined yet, or so it seems. You'd have hoped that he'd show some sort of improvement when it came to pressures and moving out of the pocket with the ball and making smarter choices with the pill, but in 2024, his interceptions went up from six to 11 in just one season.

Cleveland obviously needs a quarterback, though, and several of them to replace a quarterback room expected to be thinned out by the time 2025 training camp comes around. Milroe would be a major reach at No. 2 overall, but the Browns might want to avoid letting him fall to one of several quarterback needy teams in the tail end of the first round.

If they feel like he'll be gone by their pick in the second round, it'd maybe be worth it to them to spend that pick on Milroe and then build around him through the draft in rounds 2 and 3. And, it seems like that interest is genuine if this deleted Instagram post from Milroe is any indication.

Once Cleveland promoted Rees, Milroe's former OC at Alabama where he found great success as a starter, it felt like the choice to pick Milroe was suddenly obvious. If Cleveland is scared to take a chance on Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at No. 2, it feels possible they feel more comfortable getting a signal caller in the building who Rees is familiar with to make his transition smoother.

