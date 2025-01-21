Bleacher Report names 3 Browns potentially set to be cut ahead of 2025 season

Cap space is going to be of the utmost importance to the Cleveland Browns this coming offseason. Clearing room so they aren't in the red to the tune of $30 million is going to be crucial, and they'll need to balance that need with actually keeping on talented players to surround their new quarterback with in 2025.

Keeping key defenders as well as important members of their offense like Nick Chubb and some of their offensive linemen will help to make the transition for their new signal caller. It'll also help new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees transition into his new role for the Browns.

But, sacrifices will have to be made to make signing a free agent quarterback in 2025 feasible. Bleacher Report recently released every NFL team's most likely cap casualties ahead of the offseason, and there are certainly a few sacrifices named for Cleveland in the piece.

3 likely cap casualties for Cleveland, according to Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department put together the list on Monday, naming three players for each team that are likely to be cut this offseason to create cap space. For the Browns, here were the three players named:

G Joel Bitonio

Firstly, Bitonio has yet to indicate whether he'll be retiring ahead of the 2025 season or returning for another year with Cleveland. He's been a very reliable guard for them on an unfortunately shoddy offensive line, but his age and injuries might be catching up to him. That's why he's named on this list.

"Bitonio is the more likely of the two to be moved. Ideally, there would be a trade market for him, but he will turn 34 during the next season," said the report. Bitonio would likely be cut after June 1, which would clear over $8 million for the Browns. If they cut him prior to June 1, they get no cap relief.

LB Jordan Hicks

Hicks would be painful to lose for this Browns defense, especially since he did well this season in relief of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. But, he was hurt for five games during the year, and that coupled with his age might make him a candidate for a cap-saving cut in the offseason. A post-June 1 cut would save the team $3.5 million.

Bleacher Report cites the success of Mohamoud Diabate as reason for why this cut would make sense.

T Jack Conklin

Conklin might be the most obvious cut candidate for the Browns as cutting him after June 1 would save the team a huge $14 million. Conklin, who is also only 30 years old, might have a decent trade market as teams are desperate for a stronger offensive line throughout the league.

"Conklin's injury history and Dawand Jones' ability to take over at right tackle make Conklin a likely cap casualty," said the report. Jones, if healthy, can slide in well for Conklin if he's moved off the team in the offseason at tackle. He proved he could do so when Jed Wills Jr. went down for the year.

Assuming all three of these moves are made, the Browns could save a total of $25.5 million against their cap, which gets them to within $5 million of finally breaking even against the cap. Three players like these are a good start for solving their cap space woes, but obviously, more would need to be cut to get over that hump created by the Deshaun Watson contract.

