Browns need to re-sign Nick Chubb quickly after RB appears on bargain FA list

Nick Chubb will always be a Brown - whether he actually signs to stay with Cleveland in 2025 and beyond, or ends up leaving for greener pastures elsewhere, is a different story.

Chubb is still a relatively young running back at just 29 years old, but the injuries he's sustained throughout his career with Cleveland make him a huge swing for any team to take - including the Browns. While the last injury to sideline him wasn't too serious, you still have to wonder just how durable he can be for an entire season moving forward. And, if he's still a starter.

However, given his appearance on a recent Bleacher Report list featuring free agents considered "bargains," it's obvious that the Browns need to act quickly once free agency opens up to secure the back, or risk losing him to a contender in need of additional reinforcements in the run game.

Bleacher Report names Nick Chubb as a "bargain" free agent

In a recent Bleacher Report article written by Alex Kay, Nick Chubb was named one of seven players that should be considered a bargain get for teams that need roster resolution in 2025.

Kay writes that Chubb's 2024 campaign showed that he'd be a pretty big risk to sign to a big contract given he never got back to his 2022 form throughout the season. He looked a step slow, only averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and was clearly struggling to ramp back up to game speed or action by the time he suffered a broken foot in Week 16.

"Due to these poor metrics and injury concerns, Chubb will likely have to settle for a cheap, incentive-laden deal this spring. While he won't make much guaranteed money, Chubb at least has an opportunity to depart the downtrodden Browns and get his career back on track with a contender," said Kay about Chubb's potential market this offseason.

Kay is on the money as it pertains to Chubb in this piece. He could be worth a "prove it" deal for any contender looking to juice their run game, and it might just be worth it to take a deal elsewhere as to not deal with the Browns' losing anymore.

Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, or Dallas Cowboys could really use Chubb on their roster as they were bottom of the barrel in rushing yards per game in 2024.

Ultimately, it'll be up to Chubb. The Browns owe it to him to offer a decent contract considering just how big of a fan favorite he is, but he can choose to leave and start anew. Cleveland cannot just let him walk without trying, though, especially if he can be had at a bargain as this article suggests.

