Browns take underrated receiving threat in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns are soon to be the second team on the clock in the 2025 NFL draft, and it remains a mystery whether or not they'll trade down or keep their pick. If they do the latter, then it also remains to be seen if they'll go with a quarterback or simply with the best player available to them at that spot.

That could mean a defender, a wide receiver, or an offensive lineman based on several big boards being finalized leading up to the April draft. Those are all positions the Browns could use help in, but none are greater than the help the team needs at quarterback. But, they have to consider free agency and the trade market for an answer there before turning to the draft.

In this mock draft, done using NFL Mock Draft Simulator, Cleveland opts for the draft to address their other roster holes, and not so much for addressing the biggest one.

3-round mock draft lands Browns underrated receiving threat

In this mock draft done using NFL Mock Draft Simulator's auto draft feature, the Browns take Abdul Carter at number two overall. While the Tennessee Titans will continue to be a threat to snag Carter, one of the best defenders in the entire draft and the now-number one player in the NFL draft per The Athletic, Cleveland lands him in this scenario.

Carter is a solid replacement for Myles Garrett if he does get traded this offseason, or an excellent complement to the All Pro defender if he decides to stay. While defense doesn't typically win games all by their lonesome - proven by the Browns' 3-14 season in 2024 despite Garrett's top-pass rushing season - they can still form a chaotic duo up front.

Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles if it's worth investing in your D-line.

Milroe was taken 33rd overall on auto draft in this mock. Milroe has quietly been seen as a real target for Cleveland given his connection to Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees while with Alabama. Milroe is a bit of a wild card pick for the Browns at quarterback. Assuming they sign a veteran in the offseason, he'd be a rookie in waiting.

That gives him time to develop and grow behind a bridge QB until he's set to start for Cleveland, either in late 2025 or in 2026. His inaccuracy and inability to escape pressure are real knocks on his game, but his athleticism is true. If developed properly, he could be a solid starting quarterback for Cleveland's future.

Cleveland has to take a tackle in this year's draft. With recent news of Dawand Jones getting another surgery this offseason and with Jed Wills Jr. likely to be given the ability to walk in free agency, the Browns are wonton for depth at the position. Enter Anthony Belton.

Belton, ranked 23rd overall out of all offensive linemen available in this year's draft by NFL Draft Buzz, is a decently graded left tackle out of NC State. His nickname is "Escalade" according to the site, which is apparently due to his forceful energy on the field as a tackle. He has room for improvement, but with anyone you'd see taken in the 3rd round, he has the potential to be a real and solid NFL starter.

We've written about the "curse" associated with the 94th pick in the draft, the pick the Browns now have courtesy the Buffalo Bills. But, for the purposes of this mock draft, here us out as we pitch Bech as a very solid and underrated pick for the Browns' wide receiver room.

Bech netted 1,034 receiving yards, nine scores, and an average of 16.7 yards per catch in 2024 with the Horned Frogs. His 6'2" frame would add another big target downfield aside from Jerry Jeudy, and would be a great replacement to Elijah Moore who may walk in free agency. He also won MVP in this year's Senior Bowl, which is why his name may be familiar if you caught that game.

He's the 10th ranked wide receiver per NFL Draft Buzz, but nowhere to really be seen in other rankings of wide receivers set to be available in the draft. If Cleveland took Bech late in the 3rd round, he would be great camp competition and could fight for position as WR3.

