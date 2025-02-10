Where the Browns offensive line stands heading into offseason

We've gone over over the skill positions for the Cleveland Browns and their contractual standing going into the 2025 campaign. Now, we'll take a deep dive into the trenches where the big boys get down and dirty.

Center

The centers the Browns currently have under contract are Ethan Pocic and Luke Wypler. Pocic returns to Cleveland for his 4th season, albeit after a challenging 2024. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 24th center for the season, after finishing 13th in 2023, and 3rd in 2022.

The view here is that Pocic has earned a chance to rebound in 2025 and continue to lead what should be the strongest position group on the offensive side of the ball. It is likely that the revolving door at the quarterback position had a significant impact on the offensive line as a unit, and Pocic's experience could be instrumental in helping acclimate a new quarterback.

Wypler missed the season after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the pre-season, he will likely compete for a depth role in training camp. Nick Harris is a free agent following his second stint with the Browns this past season.

The Browns could try to target center in the draft as either an heir to Pocic or to compete for a spot as a backup, but in a season with so much uncertainty on offense, perhaps Pocic should stick around for another year.

Guard

The guards who are under contract for next season are standouts Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, as well as Zak Zinter, Javion Cohen, and Brady Latham. Bitonio and Teller had down years, especially considering their pedigree and the reputation they've built up throughout their careers.

Pro Football Focus graded Bitonio 40th and Teller 43rd out of 77 guards for the 2024 season, not terrible, but certainly not what we've come to expect. Like Pocic, the pair would probably rebound in a season with some continuity under center.

Both have large cap hits, and the Browns would actually lose cap space from moving on from either of them before June 1st. Expect them to be instrumental in the development of a new signal caller come September.

Of the reserves, Zinter got the most play time last season, playing just under 20% of the snaps in 2024, and he should be in line for another key reserve spot next season. Cohen and Latham were signed to futures contracts and will likely compete for depth spots on the interior.

Michael Dunn has an expiring contract. The Browns can pencil guard, along with tight end, as the lowest priorities for the offseason, as long as they stick with their veteran duo. Some competition could be added in the draft, particularly to add some more youth to the room, but the need is not currently pressing.

Tackle

Tackle is likely the diciest position on the Browns offensive line. The following players are under contract for 2025: Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones, Roy Mbaeteka, Julian Pearl, and Lorenzo Thompson. Conklin was graded by PFF the 44th tackle out of 81 in his return from a gruesome knee injury in 2023.

Jones fractured his ankle in Week 11 but struggled mightily when he was playing despite an extremely promising rookie season. He alluded to a weight problem in a spat with a Cleveland area sports talk radio host following his injury.

In his short, but impactful time with the Browns, Mike Vrabel is said to have formed a bond with Jones, celebrating small victories such as losing 11 pounds in one week. Dawand's confidence started to rebound just before his injury.

He was being coached out of some detrimental behaviors and was starting to see positive results, the Browns can only hope that this carries on into next season and he picks up where he left off as a rookie.

Mbaeteka, Pearl, and Thompson signed futures contracts with the team following the season, none played any snaps for the Browns this year. There is certainly a need for other tackles, and it wouldn't be surprising for the Browns to draft one or more in April. With Jones and Conklin, however, the Browns at the very least have a solid floor.

Germain Ifedi, Jedrick Wills Jr., James Hudson III, Geron Christian, and Hakeem Adeniji have expiring deals and while Wills specifically has flashed at times in Cleveland, it would be surprising at this time if the Browns decide to bring him back.

