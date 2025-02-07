Where the Browns skill positions stand heading into offseason

The Cleveland Browns brutally stumbled through a miserable season, resulting in a 3-14 record and the #2 selection in the draft.

The present state of affairs is doom and gloom - to say the least. Here, we will explore every offensive player who's under contract for 2025, and determine where the Browns will need to make additions as the season offseason fast approaches.

Quarterback

The Browns currently have two quarterbacks under contract for the 2025 season - Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Plenty has been said and written about the monumental mistake the Browns made when they traded for Watson, so I'll spare you more of the same.

Watson's performance in 2024: 1,148 yards - 5 TDs - 3 INT's on a 63.4% completion percentage, compiling an unimpressive 79.0 passer rating - and a 1-6 record in games he started.

Thompson-Robinson somehow fared worse: 440 yards - 0 TD's - 6 INT's on a 51.7% completion percentage, formulating a gruesome 39.5 passer rating - and an 0-2 record in games he started. Jameis Winston and Bailey Zappe are free agents.

It is no secret at all that the Browns need to heavily target QB this offseason, be it in the draft, or in free agency.

Add in the fact that Watson re-tore his achilles and underwent a second surgery on January 9, it is likely that Watson won't see the field for the Browns at all next season. The Browns have no choice but to address the position, and don't be surprised if they do it in both free agency and the Draft.

Running Back

As the roster currently sits, the Browns have only two running backs under contract - Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. Ford finished 2024 with 104 carries for 564 yard - 5.4 yards per carry - and 3 TDs. Strong Jr. was used much less frequently, but still finished with 26 carries for 108 yards - 4.2 yards per carry - with no TDs.

The Browns will also need to add some RBs to the roster in the upcoming weeks and months, as despite flashes from Ford, this is a group that an infusion of talent and simply, some bodies to fill out the room. Nick Chubb, D'Onta Foreman, Nyheim Hines, and John Kelly Jr. are no longer under contract.

Wide Receiver

There are 5 WRs under contract for the Browns at this time: Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Michael Woods II, Jamari Thrash, and David Bell. The headliner here is obviously Jeudy, who flourished in his first season with the Browns - 90 Receptions, 1,229 yards, and 4 TDs. Outside of him there's a lot of uncertainty and lack of experience.

Tillman flashed at times with 29 Receptions, 339 yards, and 3 TDs, including his breakout performance against the Ravens in Week 8. He unfortunately suffered a concussion in Week 12 and was lost for the rest of the year.

Woods II played the next most snaps out of those under contract, but only finished with 7 Receptions, 65 yards, and 0 TDs. Combined, the non-Jeudy receivers have less career yards combined (1,103) than Jeudy had in 2024 alone (1,229).

Another group, another set of needs for a Browns team that needs to make a lot of moves this offseason. While there is some youth and intrigue, particularly with Tillman and Thrash, the Browns desperately need playmakers for their QB in 2025 if they want to have any chance of not repeating as one of the worst teams in the league.

Elijah Moore, James Proche II, and Kaden Davis will be free agents.

Tight End

There is at least one skill position with a standout, foundational player that can give Browns fans some relief and a sense of hope amid so much uncertainty. Returning next year will be David Njoku, Brenden Bates, and Tre' McKitty, who was signed to a futures contract.

Njoku continued his run as one of the league's best tight ends last year, albeit while dealing with some injuries that held him just below 50% of the snaps on the season, he still finished with 64 Receptions, 504 yards, and a team-leading 5 TDs. He also recently reaffirmed his love for the city of Cleveland and his full intention to return next season.

Bates and McKitty profile more as depth pieces, and the Browns could look to add a cheap veteran or look to the draft to fill out the rest of the depth chart. In a needy offense like the Browns' - tight end is one position that doesn't need much attention going into next season.

Jordan Akins, Blake Whitehart, and Geoff Swaim have expiring deals.

