Denzel Ward reacts to controversial Super Bowl LIX call on Sunday

It didn't take long for there to be a controversial call in Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was among those who took to social media to share their reactions to the sequence.

During the opening drive of the matchup, a big 32-yard catch by Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was negated by an offensive pass interference penalty on Brown. It's a call that resulted in a ton of disagreement, but Ward had some different feelings about the penalty.

That’s a crazzzzzyyy call! I always wanted that call as a defender but never got it😂😂 — Denzel Ward (@denzelward) February 9, 2025

Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward is very familar with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs

This season, the Browns were one of the few teams that actually played against both the Chiefs and Eagles. Unfortunately, Cleveland was unable to leave the field with a win in either contest, but as for Ward, he was still able to hold his own in his team's matchups against Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Out of the two games, the Browns corner played his best against the Chiefs. In that matchup, Ward allowed five catches for just 36 yards and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes only had an 83.0 passer rating when throwing in the Cleveland corner's direction.

After making the playoffs in 2023, the Browns certainly didn't live up to their expectations heading into the 2024 season. However, Ward was one of Cleveland's few bright spots in 2024, and his performance resulted in a trip to the Pro Bowl Games for the second year in a row.

The Browns will be hoping to get things back on track next season, and if they are able to steer everything back in the right direction, Ward will likely play a big part in that happening.

