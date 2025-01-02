3 Cleveland Browns named as starters in 2024 NFL Pro Bowl

Despite a 3-13 season - soon to be a 3-14 season, most likely - the Cleveland Browns have been able to show off their few talented players. Myles Garrett is the biggest name that comes to mind when it comes to Cleveland stars that just haven't gotten a chance to shine amidst such a poor season, but that doesn't mean they can't get some sort of recognition for their efforts this season.

The NFL Pro Bowl selections were announced on Thursday morning, two days before the Browns suit up for their final game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. The game, which will take place a week ahead of the Super Bowl, will now feature three Browns as starters and several as alternates.

3 Browns honored as 2024 Pro Bowl starters

To no one's surprise, Garrett was named a Pro Bowl starter for defensive ends. Garrett has had a historically great season once again, getting 14 sacks for a fourth season in a row. That's never been accomplished before. In addition to that, Garrett also leads the NFL with 14 sacks, and he's been the best pass rusher in the NFL all season long. He's starting with Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson.

Two possible surprise starters for the Browns, though, are Jerry Jeudy and Denzel Ward. Jeudy had a breakout year with the Browns, recording his first season with over 1,000 receiving yards since being drafted back in 2020 by the Denver Broncos. He was a revelation alongside Jameis Winston, and he absolutely deserved a nod here. He'll start alongside Ja'Marr Chase, Nico Collins, and Zay Flowers.

Ward was a name that was initially snubbed in early voting returns, so it's a happy surprise to see him not just land on the list but also be named a starter. Ward has a league high 19 passes defended, and he's been one of the best cornerbacks in the league in completion rate when throwing to receivers guarded by him.

He will be starting alongside Marlon Humphrey, Derek Stingley Jr. and Pat Surtain II.

The alternates for the Browns include Joel Bitonio, Corey Bojorquez, Nick Chubb, David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Wyatt Teller. It's surprising to see so many offensive linemen on this list, but Teller and Bitonio have been far from the issue on the O-line. As for Chubb, Njoku, and Owusu-Koramoah, it seems unlikely they'd suit up at all given their injuries to end the year.

Bojorquez is possibly the one alternate that deserved a start, too. He's been extremely consistent with his punting all season, and with the Browns punting a lot this year, his skills have been on full display.

More Browns news and analysis