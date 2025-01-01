Early returns on Pro-Bowl balloting reveals huge snub for Denzel Ward

Denzel Ward continues to be one of the more underrated defenders in the NFL. The latest returns on Pro Bowl voting prove just that.

The Pro Bowl, which will take place before the Super Bowl, is voted on by media, players, and fans. Each group constitutes a third of the vote, and then each position or skill group is ranked in votes leading up to Pro Bowl selections, which will be revealed ahead of Week 18 games.

Several Cleveland Browns actually show up in the early voting and rankings, but not the one Browns player that would be extremely deserving on the honor - Ward.

Denzel Ward snubbed by Pro Bowl voters

Ward has been in the Pro Bowl three times in his young career, with his last appearance coming in 2023 as the Browns' defense was atop the league and helped lead the team to an 11-7 finish. However, the Ohio native appears nowhere in the top-10 for cornerbacks as final ballots are submitted ahead of 2024's Pro Bowl.

Here's the list of top-10 cornerbacks voted on by media, players, and fans according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

1. Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos

2. Byron Murphy - Minnesota Vikings

3. Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

4. Carlton Davis - Detroit Lions

5. Donte Jackson - Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Mike Sainristil - Washington Commanders

7. Derek Stingley Jr. - Houston Texans

8. Christian Gonzalez - New England Patriots

9. Quinyon Mitchell - Philadelphia Eagles

10. Beanie Bishop Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

It's unclear what stings more - the fact that Ward was snubbed in favor of several other players that don't have nearly has dominant of a presence on the field as he does, or the fact that multiple Steelers are on this list over Ward. The Browns' direct AFC North rival getting so much love for the Pro Bowl makes it all the more frustrating that Ward is missing out on this vote.

To be fair, the Browns haven't been able to promote their better players much on social media or otherwise given their 3-13 record. You can't necessarily openly celebrate much in the midst of such a bad season.

That said, Myles Garrett (2nd in DE voting) and Corey Bojorquez (5th in special teams voting) both appear in this final balloting, showing that record has nothing to do with your performance on the field. Ward should have, therefore, gotten a spot here. Hopefully, this serves as nothing but pure motivation for the league leader in passes defended.

More Browns news and analysis