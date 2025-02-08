Kyle Trask and 2 best backup quarterbacks the Browns can add this offseason

Jameis Winston subbed in for Deshaun Watson in Week 8 during the 2024 season, a full week removed from Watson's season-ending Achilles tear and a forgettable Dorian Thompson-Robinson performance in relief of him.

Winston provided a very brief spark for the Cleveland Browns when he started for them from Week 8 until Week 16, when the team pulled the plug on the Winston experience for good. While his work with the Browns was not nearly as successful as Joe Flacco's back in 2023, it was another reminder of just how important having a capable backup signal caller is in this league.

As we veer into the 2025 season, we have to take a look at the potential new backups set to grace the Browns in free agency.

Browns' best options at backup quarterback in 2025

Kyle Trask

Trask was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2021 after an impressive final season with the Florida Gators in 2020. He finished up his last year with them averaging 356.9 passing yards per game along with a 43:8 touchdown to interception ratio. However, he's yet to find a starting spot in the NFL, and has most recently acted as Baker Mayfield's backup down in Tampa Bay.

Trask's upside is certainly there, and he'd be an affordable free agent to sign for Cleveland - his previous average annual value with the Buccaneers was just $1.3 million - so, similar to what the Browns paid Winston for his one year of service with them.

Jimmy Garoppolo

With the opposite sort of experience as a quarterback in the NFL, Garoppolo started out as a backup, became a starter, and then got relegated back to the bench over the course of his 10 years in the league. He had one excellent year for the San Francisco 49ers back in 2021, throwing for 3,978 total yards and 27 touchdowns.

However, injuries and turnovers have hampered his ability to return to that form. In his most recent stop with the Los Angeles Rams, he backed up Matthew Stafford, who was very reliable throughout the season - that meant there were few opportunities for Garoppolo to show off any improvements to his passing game or his ability to lead an offense again.

His $3.1 million AAV might be too rich for the Browns' blood, but he would at least bring in starting experience to back up another veteran (or, a rookie).

Tyler Huntley

If available again this offseason, Huntley would be a great fit at backup for Cleveland given his familiarity with their system from last year. He was on the squad prior to getting cut before the season began, but he showed he could be a very solid backup with some major snaps in 2024 in relief of Tuan Tagovailoa.

His legs are what make him a cool fit within this Browns system. Assuming the team shores up their offensive line and begins to focus once again on a formidable ground game, Huntley can contribute with his running game. His two rushing touchdowns and 135 total rushing yards in five games were very impressive in 2024, and he's a servicable passer.

Huntley's previous AAV of $1.125 million is also far more up the Browns' alley than that of Garoppolo's, another quarterback with starting experience.

