Bleacher Report names Browns draft target a winner from Senior Bowl

The 2025 Senior Bowl has come and gone, and plenty of big names to monitor from the week of events and games were able either make their name even bigger, or shrink under the pressure to perform well.

The Cleveland Browns were one of many teams attending the actual week of events as they hold four picks in the top 100 in the draft coming up in April, which means they're going to be able to snag some pretty decent rookie talent heading into their 2025 season. The one position everyone is waiting to see them fill out is, of course, at quarterback.

Cleveland can pick a signal caller at number two overall, or they can wait until the second or third round to take a more developmental quarterback to play behind whichever veteran they sign in free agency. As for the latter plan, it seems like one target for the team really stood out during the Senior Bowl according to Bleacher Report.

Bleacher Report names Jaxson Dart a winner from Senior Bowl weekend

As a part of their bigger "Biggest Winners and Losers from the Senior Bowl" piece, Bleacher Report and writer Brent Sobleski named Jaxson Dart as a winner from the game and week leading up to it. But, he was dubbed a winner for reasons you may not think of given he was named a "winner."

Sobleski explains in his reasoning for Dart's naming that, while Dart had obvious issues with escaping pressure in the pocket and with connecting with receivers down field, he looked like the best overall playmaker amongst quarterbacks who participated in the game.

"Of those who took the field, Dart looked like the best playmaker overall, with his ability to extend plays and push the ball downfield. Ole Miss' all-time leading passer scored a rushing touchdown after escaping the pocket and completed a couple of big vertical passes," said Sobleski. He added, though, that Dart shouldn't be looked at as a sudden draft riser, and he is still likely a Day 2 pick.

That works out in Cleveland's favor. Dart could be a legitimate developmental quarterback target for the Browns if they feel very good about whoever they sign in free agency as their starting quarterback. In addition, if the Browns want to take two quarterbacks in the draft - as in, take one at number two overall and then one later in the draft - Dart wouldn't be the worst target.

There's going to be the question of Dart's ability to take on NFL-caliber defenses and his ability to become any better than a backup. But, it seems like between himself, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel, he separated himself as the more savvy signal caller.

