Browns replace Deshaun Watson in post-Senior Bowl 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in the same situation they routinely end up in after the course of a busy NFL season. In possession of the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland's first order of business will once again be figuring out what to do at the quarterback position.

Deshaun Watson is likely not going to play at all in 2025, and the Browns have seen nothing that would suggest he will be a quality option beyond this season. Cleveland will not only need to find some clarity on who will be under center, but they need to figure out how to properly support whoever that player is.

With Senior Bowl practices officially in the rearview mirror, the Browns can move on to the more intensive parts of their pre-draft process. Following this three-round NFL Mock Draft could be a very wise plan of attack for Andrew Berry and the front office.

Cleveland Browns post-Senior Bowl 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 2: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Ward to Cleveland train is starting to gain momentum. Not only did the Tennessee Titans' comments on not passing up a "generational talent" hint at either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter going No. 1, but Ian Rapoport reported that both the Browns and New York Giants are expected to select quarterbacks in this Draft.

In a weak quarterback class, Ward stands out as the best one in the fold. With a bazooka arm that will allow him to stretch the field vertically in the pros, five years of starting experience in college, and some solid results playmaking out of structure, Ward may be the only rookie quarterback ready to start on Day 1.

Round 2, Pick 34: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Browns' offensive line was once the strength of this team, but injuries and poor play from Jedrick Wills have turned this into a five-alarm fire. Ersery is a gargantuan blocker who can overwhelm even the best athletes with tremendous upper-body strength and surprising fluidity.

Ersery's biggest issues right now are technique-related, which could lead to some early struggles as Cleveland tries to smooth out the rough edges. If they check that box, Ersery has enough talent in him to make a Pro Bowl during his rookie contract.

Round 3, Pick 67: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Both Higgins and teammate Jaylin Noel look like Day 2 selections after the Senior Bowl, but Higgins may have an ever so slight edge over his teammate. If the 6-4 Higgins can answer questions about his long speed, Cleveland is going to love his solid route-running, sticky hands, and big play potential.

The trade of Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore's pending free agency has left the Browns with Jerry Jeudy and not much else in that receiver room. Ersery will help protect Ward, and Higgins could be on the receiving end of many red zone targets in their first year together.

Round 3, Pick 94: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

The decline of Nick Chubb could make running back a bigger need for Kevin Stefanski than ever before. Luckily for him, this is the best running back class in years. Sampson, who ran for 22 touchdowns in his final season with the Volunteers, will be one of the fastest and most explosive young running backs in the NFL immediately due to his 4.35 speed.

Sampson and Jerome Ford may not be Earnest Byner and Kevin Mack in the backfield, but they should be productive enough to support a player like Ward if the offensive line can bounce back. While he is a poor blocker and weighs just 190 pounds, Sampson's speed can help Kevin Stefanski get very creative offensively.