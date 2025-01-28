Browns get best complement to Jerry Jeudy in latest mock draft from The Athletic

We still do not know what the Cleveland Browns plan to do to address their issues at quarterback as we head into the 2025 season.

They can make a trade for one - specifically, the one quarterback that might be available on the trade market with ties to Kevin Stefanski - or they can wait until free agency to try and sign one. Regardless of which option they go with, it's likely they start whichever veteran they snag this offseason.

That makes their draft strategy all the more easy. If they know they have a starting quarterback, they might feel less obligated to take one at number two overall in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. That means they can take the best player available at this spot instead. And, according to The Athletic's latest mock draft, that's exactly what Cleveland does.

Cleveland lands generational dual threat in latest mock draft from The Athletic

The Browns land Travis Hunter out of Colorado in The Athletic's latest mock draft. Written up by Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman, the mock has the Tennessee Titans also skipping past a quarterback and taking Abdul Carter at first overall. Cleveland follows suit, taking Hunter instead of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

"In this case, the Browns would have two of the NFL’s best athletes: Hunter and defensive end Myles Garrett. So, which position will Hunter play in the NFL? It doesn’t matter. The Heisman Trophy winner will see some action on both sides of the ball before reaching his All-Pro potential at one of them," said Baumgardner and Douchterman in their write up on their selection for Cleveland.

It's likely that Hunter's talents will be reserved for the Browns offense, which is what needs the biggest boost after their 2024 season. Slotting him alongside Jerry Jeudy, who emerged as a true WR1 option for Cleveland during such a down year, would immediately unlock the potential for any quarterback that starts for the team this coming season.

The Heisman Trophy winner recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions in 2024, and also had 11 passes defended in addition to four interceptions and one forced fumble. He could very well be a plug and play defender for Cleveland in their secondary, but it feels far more likely that the Browns would see his best potential helping their next quarterback out.

As long as Cleveland does what they need to do to acquire a decent quarterback this offseason, Hunter would immediately become one of the best offensive players for the team in a long time. A competent signal caller is all he needs to thrive.

