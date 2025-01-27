Browns officially get cursed draft pick for Amari Cooper after Bills elimination

After the Buffalo Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, the Cleveland Browns' 2025 NFL Draft order finally became concrete.

Since the Bills now owe the Browns their third round pick after acquiring Amari Cooper in a trade during the 2024 regular season, Cleveland's working with two third rounders instead of just one. That's great news for the Browns who can use all the help they can get in terms of adding depth to some key positions, like running back and at quarterback.

However, given the history of the pick the Browns now have in the draft order, it feels worth looking back to see just how each third rounder fared when chosen 94th overall in the NFL Draft over the last 10 years.

94th draft pick in NFL Draft may end up being a cursed pick for Cleveland

Cleveland will officially be picking 67th and 94th overall in the third round of the upcoming draft. Buffalo's loss was always going to be Cleveland's gain in this scenario, especially given how little Cooper was involved in their postseason plans. But, will this pick end up being worth anything?

The Browns have a pick that's had some really bad luck the last few years. Here's a brief history of the 94th pick in the NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft: Jalyx Hunt

Hunt was the Philadelphia Eagles' 94th pick last year, and hasn't been a contributing factor to their elite defensive unit in any way. He's taken just 25% of the team's defensive snaps. Obviously, the Eagles have some excellent depth at linebacker, but Hunt has clearly been phased out of their plans for the time being.

2023 NFL Draft: Michael Wilson

Wilson was taken by the Arizona Cardinals 94th overall in 2023. He's actually been very solid for the team, going for 548 receiving yards in 2024 and 1,113 total in his career with them. But, it's too early to tell if he'll develop into anything more than a second or third option on offense.

2022 NFL Draft: Matt Corral

Corral was the Carolina Panthers' 94th pick back in 2022. He is simply a bad quarterback, and he's been riding the bench for them and now the Minnesota Vikings throughout his very short career.

2021 NFL Draft: Ben Cleveland

Cleveland was taken by the Baltimore Ravens to shore up their offensive line, and has just never found his spot with them. He has never started consistently for the team, only collecting seven starts in his four years with the team.

2020 NFL Draft: Josiah Deguara

A tight end, Deguara was the Green Bay Packers' pick at 94. He only had 436 yards in four seasons with them, and never played more than 35 percent of the teams' offensive snaps.

2019 NFL Draft: Jamel Dean

A perfectly fine cornerback, Dean was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and still plays for them. He is not their best defender in the secondary, but even if he was, that doesn't bode well for their defense.

2018 NFL Draft: Alex Cappa

Cappa has been a fairly good guard on the worst offensive line in the NFL - the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line. Taken by the Buccaneers with the 94th pick back in 2018, he stands out as possibly the best player taken at this point in the draft over the last 10 years - and that's not good.

2017 NFL Draft: Cameron Sutton

Sutton was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers at 94th overall back in 2017, and has been pretty middling. He only started eight games this past season for the Steelers, and he took a while to actually develop into a starting-caliber defender.

2016 NFL Draft: Nick Vannett

Vannett was taken by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2016 but now plays for the Tennessee Titans. The tight end has averaged just 112 receiving yards per season in his time in the pros, which is far below what you want or need out of a TE in today's NFL.

2015 NFL Draft: Ty Montgomery

Montgomery was taken by the Packers back in 2015, and had since 2018 been a bit of a journeyman. By the time he retired in 2023, he had never wracked up one season above 200 receiving yards. He fairly successfully converted into being a running back, but never cracked 500 yards in a season. He also only started 14 games for his original team in Greenn Bay.

The Browns can risk it and wait to take a quarterback deep in the draft if they feel comfortable with their ability to coach that player up into a starter, eventually. But, given the history of this pick, they should really consider taking one higher than the third round if they're really seeking a franchise QB in the draft.

