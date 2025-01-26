Ty Johnson and 2 running backs in NFL Playoffs that could land with Browns

As the offseason approaches and as the NFL Playoffs are coming to a head, the Cleveland Browns' offseason plans will come into full focus. They have a lot of work to do in order to make their 3-14 season something they don't repeat in 2025, but it'll be easier said than done given their cap restrictions and the unknown status of the quarterback position for them.

The NFL Draft will serve as a great way for them to shore up their depth in several key areas, such as on the offensive line, on defense, and at running back.

The latter position group might end up becoming extremely important given the team hasn't promised to bring back free agent Nick Chubb this offseason, and given that they might not fully trust Jerome Ford to take the reigns as RB1 just yet.

Free agency will serve as another key tool for Cleveland as they seek to add reinforcements at the position, and several free agent running backs will be showing off their play this Sunday during the NFC and AFC Championship games.

3 key free agent running backs to watch for during NFL Playoffs

Ty Johnson

As has been the case for the last two weeks, Johnson has been a great running back target to watch for the Browns. He's been a difference maker for Buffalo all season with his ability to act as a receiver and strong runner in short yardage situations. His 26 receiving yard, 44 rushing yard game in the AFC Wild Card game should have put Cleveland on notice.

He'll likely demand a good market in the offseason, but it feels likely the Bills won't try to re-sign him as they seek another WR1 to add to the team and around Josh Allen.

Jeremy McNichols

McNichols, who has played just 21.6 percent of snaps for the Washington Commanders this season, might be one of the lower end options for the Browns to target in free agency this year. He barely got carries this season with Washington as they sought to involve Austin Ekeler in the offense far more. But, he's shown the ability to be a great second option in the backfield.

If Cleveland snags one of the several great running back options in this year's draft, McNichols is a great veteran to slot in behind them and Ford. And, he'd be far more affordable for Cleveland than Johnson.

Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell's season with the Philadelphia Eagles was always going to be one of little impact considering they have the best running back in football to take on most of the load in the backfield. His 290 total yards make sense for that reason, but he had some great regular season games against the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

Gainwell is just 25 years old and could be another affordable, high-risk high-reward signing for the Browns this offseason. They'd be banking on his ability to explode in the backfield with more carries assuming Chubb is not re-signed. He was, after all, on an incline in terms of total yards in a season prior to the Saquon Barkley aqcuisition.

