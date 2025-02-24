The door is officially open for a Browns-Matthew Stafford trade

What would you do to land a reliable veteran quarterback this offseason if you were the Cleveland Browns front office?

Cleveland feels that they're just one signal caller away from finally becoming competitive again in the AFC North, and it's a valid notion. Considering that the AFC North is run by elite quarterback play, between Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, it's fair to feel like you're just one away from standing right alongside those phenoms.

However, the Browns are stuck between a rock and a hard place in their pursuit for one. The draft presents a dilemma as neither Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders are currently being considered good enough to become franchise quarterbacks, and as the Browns are pinned down by negative $24 million in cap space.

But, what could a trade do to shake loose a few names for the Browns to pursue? And, specifically, what can a trade for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford look like for Cleveland as it's now being reported that they're in on trying to pursue him?

Potential trade packages for Matthew Stafford

As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported earlier today, the Browns are one of several teams interested in working out a trade to get Stafford this offseason. What could a deal for the quarterback look like for Cleveland?

The Browns are a target for trading down in this year's draft, especially since this draft is so deep at defensive line and at running back - two areas the team arguably needs to improve in the most. So, it's not completely out of the question that they'd be willing to part ways with their No. 2 overall pick in order to blow the Rams out of the water. But, what's more likely is them parting with their pick next year.

This is to ensure that they can still build out a new face of the franchise by taking one of Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, or anyone else they feel is ready to show out in 2025 as a rookie.

Adding a player in - Alex Wright, specifically - is just a way for Cleveland to continue to clear cap space for the trade.

Another cap saving move, this would allow Cleveland to clear up Conklin's $19 million cap hit for the 2025 season. Stafford might want a guarantee that he'd be able to sign some sort of extension, so sending Conklin off to LA would allow the Browns some flexibility to add years to Stafford's $49 million payday for 2025.

In this scenario, the Rams would be receiving two lesser-needed positional players with the Browns as well as their premium first round pick. This is another cap saving move for Cleveland, as Teller can be replaced by Zak Zinter in 2025 and as Emerson is a potential candidate to be cut if Cleveland were to use their No. 2 overall pick to take Travis Hunter. Why not add him to a deal, then, for a Day 1 starter at QB?

It doesn't seem likely that the Rams are going to be willing to part with their reliable veteran in Stafford without seeing a return like a top pick in the draft.

With teams like the NY Giants (3rd overall pick), Las Vegas Raiders (6th overall pick), and Pittsburgh Steelers (plenty of talent to add in a trade) circling Stafford in addition to Cleveland, they'd potentially need to toss in their No. 2 pick in any trade scenario to make a deal work. But, Cleveland seems primed for another subpar season in 2025, which would make a 2026 1st rounder just as promising.

That might be too sweet for general manager Andrew Berry's blood, and that'd be fair - Stafford is 37 years old, and the team might not be open to attempting to bridge yet another year behind yet another older signal caller. But, Stafford is very solid as far as quarterbacks available this offseason go, and Cleveland should be in on any and all quarterbacks available.

More Browns news and analysis