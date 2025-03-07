Browns commit another blunder with latest Myles Garrett trade update

Myles Garrett has lost a lot of Cleveland Browns fans this offseason thanks to his actions after making his trade request public.

While Garrett is perfectly valid to want out so he can play with a win-now team - something the Browns aren't becoming for years to come - his public courting of teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders has rubbed some the wrong way. The former Defensive Player of the Year is still holding firm in his desire for a move, though.

And, the Browns are also holding firm in their refusal to honor that request. That stance doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon given this latest update about Garrett and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

Latest Myles Garrett trade request update shows Browns are in over their head

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Garrett recently requested a meeting with Haslam, who denied the request to meet at all. That's because, according to Pelissero's post to Twitter, Haslam is standing firm alongside general manager Andrew Berry in his refusal to move the star EDGE.

However, Garrett seems ready to hold out a la Haason Reddick to begin the 2025 season if his demands aren't met. That's going to be a lose-lose situation: Garrett will likely get fined obscene amounts of money for missing games, while the Browns will suffer defensively and with their morale without a locker room leader like Garrett present for games.

At this point, it just feels more annoying than anything to have to deal with this request. Cleveland should be entertaining trade offers for Garrett while the iron is hot, and amidst another AFC North team allowing their star pass rusher to seek a trade this offseason. Trey Hendrickson's likely to land with a contender, and that'll shave down one team willing to pay out for Garrett's services.

In addition, Haslam denying the meeting is unprofessional on the surface, and a terrible look to future prospects and free agents the team may be interested in targetting. Being unwilling to tell Garrett to his face that he's not being traded for whatever reason is not the behavior of an owner - at least, it shouldn't be commonplace. A true "disaster class" in management.

A Pre-June 1 trade would cost Cleveland some serious dead cap - to the tune of $36.2 million in dead money and negative $16 million in cap "savings." A post-June 1 trade would provide $4.9 million in cap savings, but would still put $14.7 million of dead cap on their books per Over the Cap.

However, after seeing the lengths the team was willing to go to give Deshaun Watson the worst contract in NFL history, it makes no sense that they'd be unwilling to meet Garrett where he's at to get a deal done for some temporary financial strain.

