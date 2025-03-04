Massive Khalil Mack trade should be starting point for Myles Garrett trade talks

Much has been said about Myles Garrett as his trade request continues to reverberate through the NFL news cycle.

Each day, new teams seem to be in the mix. Many Browns fans would like to see a resolution to this saga sooner than later, although keeping a happy Garrett in town is likely everyone's first option.

Trading the single greatest Cleveland Brown since the city got their team back would be a devastating blow, no matter how you slice it.

If the Browns can't find a trade partner willing to get very creative with them, the next best option - besides him changing his mind and being happy to stay - is to get an absolute treasure trove of draft picks that would at least give them a chance to find their next dominant EDGE rusher.

What a return for Myles Garrett could look like this offseason

The financials of the deal would be significant. Trading Myles before June 1st would trigger a $16.4 million cap charge, that the Browns would need to navigate simply to get cap-compliant. They are currently projected at $22.8 million over the cap. If the Browns wait until after June 1st, they instead gain nearly $5 million.

There are a multitude of ways of creating cap space, all with various pros and cons, so we'll leave that to the braintrust in Berea.

The fun part will be seeing what Cleveland could get in return for such a monumental player. For this piece, we looked at trade comps over the last decade, to get an idea of what might be palatable. Although Garrett is in a league of his own - and finding the right compensation for him would be difficult - everyone has their price.

The two blue-chip EDGE rushers to be dealt in recent times are Bradley Chubb (in 2022) and Khalil Mack (in 2018).

The Broncos shipped Bradley Chubb and a 5th round pick to the Dolphins for Chase Edmonds, a 1st round pick, and a 4th round pick. This would probably be way too light for the Browns to even consider.

In the Mack trade, however, the Raiders surrendered Mack, a 2nd round pick, and a 7th round pick to the Bears for two 1st round picks, a 3rd round pick, and a 6th round pick. Now we're talking.

Mack was a Defensive Player of the Year, All-Pro, and Pro Bowler when he was traded at 27 years old. Those credentials nearly mirror Garrett's, and the negotiation should start there. This would be an amazing haul for the Browns, leaving them with at least 2 first round picks in 2026 and 2027. It would certainly be an offer to consider.

If the Browns choose to make this trade before draft day, which is on April 24 - they will have the chance to use some of that draft capital this year. However, the view here is that the Browns should wait. Here's why: the three betting favorites to acquire Garrett are the Bills, Commanders and Lions, and they pick 30th, 29th, and 28th respectively.

If the Browns wait until June 1st to consummate the trade, they will not only gain around $5 million in cap space to aid them in their quest to get cap compliant, but there will be an understated benefit.

Cleveland would have the chance to see if one of those teams, or any other team that trades for Garrett, stumbles next year. This would make their picks much more valuable than a glorified 2nd round pick.

All in all, trading Garrett would be extremely painful. It would be nearly impossible to replace a player like him. If the Browns can't convince Garrett to stick it out through what could be an abbreviated rebuild, the next best option would be to trade him to the highest bidder.

