NFL insider states the obvious about Browns' evolving plan at QB

It's the 2025 NFL Combine this week, which means rumors are swirling for every team. For the Cleveland Browns, most of the rumors are about the team's plan for what they will do at the quarterback position.

Recently, Albert Breer went on the record speculating that the Browns are looking to attack the position with a high end veteran, specifically Kirk Cousins, and a top rookie as well. The full clip can be seen below.

Breer confirms most obvious path for Browns in NFL draft

It's not surprising to hear that the Browns are looking into several veterans for the quarterback room. The team can easily move on from Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

A revamped room of two veterans and a rookie is probably the most appealing option. The Browns could easily be attracted to Cousins due to his familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski. However, would Cousins want to come to Cleveland and risk being benched for a rookie again?

Both Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano have both been on radio shows and podcasts this week talking about the Browns draft plans with the second selection. Both of them believe that the Browns are locked into taking a quarterback with their top pick. This means that the Browns are primed to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

There has been a lot of smoke about the Browns liking Sanders, between Sanders saying he likes to play with the Browns on Madden to Stefanski's comments about what he looks for in a quarterback. Sanders was even seen walking downtown with a Cleveland hat attached to his book bag.

But what if this is a huge smoke screen? The Browns don't usually let their intentions be known about players that they are truly interested in. This leads a lot of experts to predict that the Browns don't actually want Sanders, but instead Ward.

So after taking a step back, it seems like the Browns want to draft the former Miami Hurricane to become the face of their franchise. Look for the team to also go with a veteran starter, like Cousins, to be the bridge quarterback. This regime has tried hard to not force rookies into starting roles.

As for the third quarterback in the room, there are several options for the team to pursue. One name that makes a lot of sense is former first round pick Mac Jones. Jones was recently the backup for the Jacksonville Jaguars this year. General manager Andrew Berry has already shown a tendency to either trade for or sign former high draft picks. that haven't quite lived up to their potential

A quarterback room of Cousins, Ward, and Jones gives the Browns hope for the position, something that the team has been searching for far too often since their return.

