Massive Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers update is excellent for Browns

Let's start this off by stating the obvious: the Cleveland Browns shouldn't have ever been in on Matthew Stafford or Aaron Rodgers.

They want to try to compete next season, especially if it means that Myles Garrett potentially becomes willing to play out the 2025 season instead of sitting out for the year in protest of his trade request going unhonored. Adding a 37 year old Stafford or, worse, a 41 year old Rodgers, doesn't exactly scream "competitive."

So, major thanks are owed to the Los Angeles Rams for getting a new deal done with Stafford, and to the New York Giants for allegedly pivoting to try and snag Rodgers this offseason. It's unclear if he'd be their starter if signed, or if he'd be a veteran backup to whatever rookie the Giants aim to take in the draft. But, either way, it seems like both QBs are off the board for the Browns.

For a number of reasons, that's excellent news for Cleveland.

Cleveland's draft looks even better with latest Stafford, Rodgers update

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams have officially taken Stafford off the trade market. He is agreeing to a new deal with the team he won a Super Bowl with back in 2022. So, he'll be unavailable for both the Raiders and Giants to take on the market.

So, what does that mean for the Browns?

Now, the Raiders are likely to get more aggressive in their pursuit of the No. 1 pick in the draft from the Tennesee Titans. They're likely aiming to take Shedeur Sanders to fill their quarterback hole, but it all depends on whether they can meet Tennessee at the negotiation table to even reach him at that pick.

Las Vegas is also reportedly looking into other veteran free agent options on the market this offseason, which now includes a potential pursuit of Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Sam Darnold. This report, shared by Schefter, throws a bit of a wrench into the Browns' potential pursuit of signing Fields to a cheap deal.

As for New York, according to additional reporting from The Athletic's senior NFL reporter Dianna Russini, the Giants are now pivoting to gauging Aaron Rodgers' availability as a plan B to whiffing on Stafford. Rodgers, who most recently played for the New York Jets, had reportedly reached out to Big Blue about their opening at QB.

If the Giants find Rodgers to be a good starting quarterback for them this coming season, then they'll likely avoid trading up to No. 1 overall, as well. Trading for Rodgers and then trading up for the pick to take one of Sanders or Cam Ward doesn't make too much sense, but it could be a great way for them to really revitalize their flat offense. So, who knows.

Cleveland just seems to be a great spot right now in the draft given these updates. They still seem primed to land either Sanders or Ward at No. 2 overall, assuming they think either one can be worth such a high pick in the draft. The Browns have to take a quarterback because of their cap situation, so any leverage they can find in the upcoming draft is great.

More Browns news and analysis