Blockbuster trade rumor could throw curveball into Browns' QB plans

The NFL Draft is coming up in April, and the top three teams in the draft - the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and NY Giants - are all quarterback-needy teams looking to secure one this offseason. But, that might not necessarily be done through the draft.

While there are a few quarterbacks the Browns should be taking a close look at during this week's NFL combine and quarterback drills, the two consensus top quarterbacks in this class aren't likely to participate in drills in the first place. Shedeur Sanders said he'd go through drills during Colorado's Pro Day, and we still don't know if Cam Ward will be participating this Saturday.

So, Cleveland has film and meetings, as of now, to go off of in their decision making and evaluation. And, it seems like through that methodology, a quarterback has emerged as at least a favorite of head coach Kevin Stefanski's. That's what makes this latest draft and trade rumor a bit concerning for Cleveland's chances of landing that player.

Latest rumor suggests Browns may be limited at QB options in draft

A rumor shared by Denver Broncos beat reporter Benjamin Allbright on Thursday suggests that there might be a huge shakeup at the top of the draft order before the day of the selection process beginning.

"Would not be surprised to see a trade in the top 5 of this draft to get to #1. A large trade. A Giant one. Titanic if you will," wrote Allbright to his Twitter/X page on Thursday afternoon.

Obviously, this is hint at the Giants' likely interest in trading picks with the Titans so they can snag their quarterback of choice at No. 1 overall. That quarterback can truly be either Ward or Sanders, with some recent mock drafts even suggesting the Giants would go with best available at No. 3 overall and potentially trade for a veteran this offseason.

But, if New York falls in love with Sanders - just like how it seems Stefanski has over the evaluation and draft process this offseason - then Cleveland will have no choice but to take the next best swing at Ward at No. 2 overall. They have no other choice, especially since their cap situation makes them a non-starter for players like Matthew Stafford or Kirk Cousins on the trade market.

If New York really does make this move, and snags Sanders off the board, then the Browns' front office is going to have to really like Ward with their top pick.

