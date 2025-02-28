At this point, it seems obvious that the Cleveland Browns will have to address their pass rush to some degree this offseason.

Cleveland is already tasked with navigating their current standoff with Myles Garrett, and regardless of how that plays out, they will still have to add to their defensive front. A potential option that shares traits with previous signings by the Browns is set to hit the free agent market that would bolster their group of pass rushers: former second overall pick Chase Young.

Young's career seems to be getting back on track after a couple of years of being unavailable and unproductive. The soon-to-be 26-year-old has registered 13 of his 22 career sacks over the past two seasons, including 5.5 in 17 games for the New Orleans Saints last season.

This follows a two-year span in Washington that saw Young record just 1.5 sacks in 12 games in 2021 and 2022. The upward trajectory here is encouraging and could be on the radar of Browns' general manager Andrew Berry.

Berry has previously taken chances on players who fit Young's description, most notably Jadeveon Clowney. Banking on skillset despite the results not showing on the field is something this front office clearly believes in, and the Browns bringing in Young as the next player that fits this description would not be all that surprising.

Young's shouldn't be confused as a Garrett replacement

Now, no one should confuse Young with being a replacement for Garrett because, let's face it, he's not. Garrett can change the outcome of a game on any given play, while Young seems to be settling into a role as a part-time player as part of a group of pass rushers, as evidenced by his six starts over the past two seasons, none of which came outside Washington.

San Francisco and New Orleans knew the best way to utilize Young's talents to get the most out of him as a player and wherever he plays next would be wise to follow suit.

Even though Young is not the starting pass rusher the Browns are going to need to either replace Garrett or play alongside him, the reality is that there is no such thing as having too many pass rushers.

Elevating the talent floor of this group is something that needs to be prioritized if Cleveland's defense is going to be a better unit in 2025, and signing Young, in addition to another acquisition of note, could help make that a reality.

