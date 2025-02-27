Myles Garrett flexes his leverage over Browns with latest trade request update

Myles Garrett really, really does not want to stay with the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

He continues to make that clear. Between his Radio Row appearances ahead of the Super Bowl where he kept reiterating that he wanted to play with a contender and didn't see that happening with the Browns, his stance that money was not the central reason for his trade request, and his specific subliminal thrown at general manager Andrew Berry in his written request, it's obvious that he's done.

So, with a recent report from Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com about the Browns' willingness to make Garrett the highest paid defender in the NFL, it just felt like yet another way for the team to signal they aren't trying to move Garrett this offseason. We know he's not looking for a payout, he's looking for a plan to win consistently.

Now, we have even further confirmation of that with Cabot's latest reporting from the NFL combine.

Garrett not open to extension from Browns: report

According to Cabot's recent reporting on the Garrett trade request saga, he is not at all open to a contract extension with the Browns this offseason.

"Normally, Browns GM Andrew Berry meets with agents here at the NFL Combine about such matters, but Garrett and his camp have apparently slammed the door shut on negotiations," wrote Cabot in her latest dispatch from Indianapolis.

Again, this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's been following this story since Garrett requested his trade back in early February. He has continually expressed that winning, above all, is what he desires to do while still in his prime as a defender in the NFL.

Given the fact that Cleveland finished up 2024 with a 3-14 record and no answers at quarterback, it's understandable that he feels his place for winning is not in Cleveland.

Berry doesn't seem ready to hear offers on Garrett this offseason - yet. Maybe a blockbuster trade deal could persuade the GM to finally part ways with the future Hall of Famer, but even trying to concoct a haul for the D-lineman feels impossible. His contract is very difficult to trade for the Browns, who are already cash strapped, and his value is so high.

It'd likely take some sort of one for one superstar trade to make it happen, in addition to some sort of amazing pick package. But, as of now, that doesn't seem to be coming down the pipeline.

