Eagles rumored to be open to the unthinkable to land Myles Garrett from Browns

Myles Garrett is not going anywhere yet, with the Cleveland Browns continuing to be standing firm against any moves involving their one first-team All Pro team member. Garrett still wants out, though, so we'll see if the Browns are eventually moved to honor his request ahead of the 2025 season.

A hold out would look really bad for Cleveland as they continue to dig themselves out of the PR hole they've dug themselves since trading for Deshaun Watson in 2021.

If they're unable to appease Garrett, and just have him as a no show to begin the year, it'll be the distraction to end all distractions. If they trade him - or convince him to stay - that's a notch that general manager Andrew Berry can add to his belt as he fights to keep his job past this season.

However, based on a recent rumor about the Philadelphia Eagles' interest in trading for Garrett, it seems like the Browns might need to serious consider entertaining some offers for the elite pass rusher soon.

Eagles allegedly willing to do unthinkable to land Garrett

When you think of what stood out for the Eagles during their blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, you're probably going to immediately think of their defense and incessant pressure applied to Patrick Mahomes in the pocket.

That's what makes this reporting from The Athletic's senior NFL analyst Dianna Russini pretty shocking. She shared with Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is open to letting Super Bowl-winning defenders in Josh Sweat, Zach Baun, and Milton Williams go in order to fit Garrett on the roster.

"Here's what some people are saying right now. Howie (Roseman) is willing to move on from (Baun, Milton Williams, Josh Sweat) because he is looking to take a big swing



...and that big swing would be for Myles Garrett"



- @DMRussini https://t.co/q36S4loCrU pic.twitter.com/f3llttoy1g — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 28, 2025

Now, all of these defenders are free agents. So, this type of move would just be to make it so the Eagles could take on the $19 million cap hit Garrett carries in 2025, and the $20 million cap in 2026. But, what could Philadelphia offer to Cleveland that would realistically make this happen if they can't include players like Sweat, Baun, or Williams in a deal?

Draft compensation in addition to potentially 1-2 other, younger defenders in the deal could move Cleveland, but again, it's unlikely they go for it since any trade involving Garrett will land them in even further hot water against their cap. Unless the Eagles are trying to decimate much of their core on defense - a bad move, truthfully - it doesn't feel possible that they could make a run at Garrett.

