Dream of Browns landing Shemar Stewart in draft crushed after perfect combine

The Cleveland Browns have to start thinking about contingency plans for if Myles Garrett decides to hold out in 2025.

The All Pro and future Hall of Famer pass rusher has reiterated recently that money is no object to him, therefore, he's willing to still ask for a trade even if the Browns are offering historic money to try and keep him in Cleveland. That means that the team has to either improve quickly this offseason, or aim to find his replacement in the NFL draft.

Finding a replacement for Garrett is, basically, impossible. His talent is generational, so this draft is more for finding a good complement to him on the line if he does decide to revoke his request. And, there are several great options to fulfill that need in the draft.

However, the one player that might've slipped to Cleveland in the 2nd round might have just pushed his stock way up after his combine performance.

Shemar Stewart stuns with combine performance

Shemar Stewart, the former Aggie, participated in the combine on Thursday amongst several other potential first round pick pass rushers, and he completely wowed the group.

Shemar Stewart is a DE prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 3 out of 1802 DE from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, Times unofficial.https://t.co/r9HXsXwSH4 pic.twitter.com/V2jH2WF8EJ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 27, 2025

Stewart has been up and down the draft board, but he made it clear earlier in the week that he'd be "bringing hell" upon the cities of teams that avoided taking him in the upcoming draft. It seems like he's already trying to make good on that promise with this combine performance, but the thing is: his athleticism was never in question.

It's always been his ability to finish plays on the ball that's led to a question mark above his name on draft boards. Given his great potential to improve in that area, and given his strength and speed being good enough to be such a disruptive force on the defensive line, it feels worth the gamble that he'll eventually be able to figure out how to finish those plays on the quarterback in the future.

But, it might not be something the Browns will ever be able to take a risk on with Stewart's absurdly good combine. Teams in desperate need for a pass rusher, like the Buffalo Bills or the Washington Commanders, might be looking to trade up to snag Stewart in the first round to avoid another team taking him there.

Cleveland has just one first round pick - the No. 2 overall pick - and it's extremely unlikely they go with a defender outside of Abdul Carter there. Stewart is now very unlikely to last until the Browns' 33rd pick.

